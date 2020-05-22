Yesterday it was announced that eight Santos Laguna players had tested positive for COVID-19, although it has not been reported if one of them is Jonathan Orozco, the truth is that he just celebrated his birthday surrounded by friends, family and artists who entertained the evening.

A few moments ago, the group, La Zenda Norteña, published on their social networks that their members were in quarantine since a musician from La Laguna had supported them in the recording of a song and he had attended the celebration.

“Yesterday # lazendanorteña was #recording in the studio and the Accordion is supporting them apparently the # musician from #lazonax could be infected with # covid_19 The musician from Zone X was playing at the #socer player’s # birthday party #jonathanorozco and yesterday and today with @lazendamario and the majority of #lazendanortena musicians recording and doing #music, for the time being urgently everyone will be in #quantrant “, can be read on Facebook.

The Zenda Norteña, a group born in 2013 in El Paso Texas, posted photographs with this text, in one of them, the lagoon artist is seen with Orozco.

The musician belongs to a band called La Zona X, which has announced that it has already undergone tests to find out whether or not it contracted COVID-19.

“We have received many messages and calls asking us about our saxophonist and music director, who a few days ago was present at the birthday party of Jonathan Orozco, goalkeeper of the Santos Laguna and apparently is infected with Covid along with 8 colleagues from the Santos Laguna. They have asked about Jose socorro’s state of health and we can only tell them that we are currently looking for ways to do the necessary tests to know with certainty if he is infected or not. Thanks to all the people who are looking after his health and only We have to wait. Hopefully this # covid-19 happens quickly and Socorro has not been infected in that event, “reads the Facebook page of Zone X.

