Fortunately for Cristiano Ronaldo, His couple Georgina Rodríguez He has not neglected his physique in these days of seclusion, and this was demonstrated on social networks, where he always appears radiant and attractive.
View this post on Instagram
When you believe yourself Cleopatra 👸🏻 Chill ✨ @prettylittlething
View this post on Instagram
Running uphill COSTS a lot but with this hottie next to it it’s like being in the clouds 🍬😍❤️💪 @aloyoga #stayhome
Now in your stories of Instagram Georgina posted a video in which she appears wearing a checkered sports outfit, and immediately starts dancing twerking, moving her impressive rear guard.
View this post on Instagram
Alguém accordou animated on this Saturday 💃🤗 #georginagio #georginarodriguez #cristianoronaldo #cristiano #crisgina # cr7
This is not the only post from the model that has caused a sensation lately. Two photos also stand out: a selfie in which Georgina in front of the mirror shows off her body after training, and an image that shows her in a red bikini.
View this post on Instagram
Work done and eat 🏋🏽♂️. # криштиануроналду # джорджинародригес #cristianoronaldo #georginarodriguez #crisgina # cr7
View this post on Instagram
Missing Nature / Missing nature🌅 🧜♀️ # tbt❤️ @aloyoga #YaQuedaMenos
Becky G shows off her legs in a denim top and minishorts
Belinda reappears on Instagram, wearing a knotted shirt and no underwear
Ana Bárbara now dances one of her hits at home, showing off her statuesque figure
.