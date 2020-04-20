Ana Maria Braga remains in quarantine and in the treatment against a third lung cancer. Upon returning to TV, the presenter regretted the lack of grandchildren – she is the grandmother of three children. ‘You (Fátima Bernardes) have no idea what the desire is to kiss and hug’, he said. Ana Maria also said that she already feels cured and pointed out that she has been going through some natural reactions to chemotherapy

After 35 days, Ana Maria Braga returned to the small screens. Still quarantined at her home due to the coronavirus pandemic, the presenter now displays her recipes within the “Encontro com Fátima Bernardes”; “Mais Você” has been suspended from Globo’s grid since March 16. Treating a third lung cancer, about to undergo new tests, and confident that the treatment had resulted, Ana Maria talked to the journalist this morning (20) and was anxious to end the period of social isolation and be able to review the three grandchildren. “I’m going to make a cake, a party,” he said.

Ana Maria wants to kill her grandchildren: ‘Kiss and hug’

Often visited on TV by Joana, 8 years old, Bento, 7 years old, and Maria, 5 years old, the presenter did not hide her longing for the trio. “I can’t see them except through this little screen. You (Fátima) have no idea what the desire is to kiss and hug. I see the children, they grew up”, he pointed out. In addition to the children, Frenchman Johnny Lucet’s wife, whom he married two months ago in a bilingual ceremony, has been missing his faithful squire every morning. “And the lack of Louro José that I feel, that never ends”, he guaranteed.

With 3rd lung cancer, Ana Maria told reactions to the treatment

Commenting on her state of health, Ana Maria, who already said she was 50% cured, reported some reactions of the treatment, which combines chemotherapy and immunotherapy. “I am feeling very well. I have a normal malaise, because there is a lot of chemistry in the body. There is nausea, malaise, tiredness”, he said. “But I am feeling healed. The most important thing of all is fighting, fighting, in this war, in favor of us. I want to thank all the people who want to know how I am,” continued the presenter, who has already gone through four cycles of this treatment.

‘I need to take extra care’, recalled Ana Maria about coronavirus

The Covid-19 outbreak was also the subject of Ana Maria’s conversation with Fátima Bernardes and the presenter of “Mais Você” recalled that she is at risk because of her age (she is 71 years old). “Obviously it crosses our minds. Just as I see this treatment (against cancer) in a positive way, we protect ourselves, because it is scary. I am at double risk”, he stressed. “In addition to having a lung treatment, which is where this virus attacks most. So, I need to take extra care. Staying at home is essential,” added the artist.

(By Guilherme Guidorizzi)

