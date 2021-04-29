In purple Cynthia Rodríguez surpasses Livia Brito as a heroine | Instagram

One of the considered most beautiful and popular women is the singer-songwriter Cynthia Rodríguez, who recently captured all eyes with an outfit in purple that surpassed even the same Livia brito with her “superhero” look.

If something tastes very good Cynthia Rodriguez It’s like getting the most out of her beauty and it was a recent photo with which she would once again place herself among the ranking of the most popular celebrities on Instagram, surpassing even the “La Desalmada” actress.

It is not “heroine” but the dress of the “host of Venga la Alegría“He also inspired the dream of many of his followers who were able to appreciate his beautiful silhouette in all its splendor.

The “Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend“, she wore a glamorous deep purple outfit that left her charms a bit visible, was fitted to the middle of her figure framing her defined waist and revealing part of her legs.

The stunning actress and television entertainer left a very good taste in the mouth of a large part of her loyal followers who complimented her and dedicated sweet emojis in the publication that added 135,405 likes, among which, curiously, the Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra stood out.

You are so beautiful, ‘Beautiful. Greetings from Dallas tx !! ‘,’ PRINCESA ‘,’ Linda ‘,’ The most beautiful ‘were some of the comments dedicated to the former graduate of the reality show “La Academia”.

The outfit was based on a set commonly known as a “jumper”, a straple at the top and a short at the bottom, complemented by colorful ruffles throughout the outfit and ending below the hips, the which a small “peplum” comes off.

The colorful garment caused such a sensation that it even surpassed in Likes those that the Cuban actress received in some of her most recent postcards where she looks like a heroine after characterizing herself as “Wonder Woman” where she obtained a little less likes than the collaborator of the morning.

It should be reiterated that the native of Monclova, Coahuila is a great expert in fashion matters so she always chooses the best outfits with which to enhance her beautiful silhouette, which her recent snapshot left no doubt.

And it is that the assiduous fitness life has boasted of being a woman with great discipline in everything she undertakes and particularly in regard to the care of her figure, which has been accompanied by certain aesthetic procedures, as revealed Recently.

The also dancer, Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz has stood out as one of the most attractive presenters of the broadcast where Anette Cuburú, Laura G and Flor Rubio also participate, who is in charge of the entertainment news.

Without a doubt, Rodríguez Ruiz lives one of her best moments on a personal and professional level, since she has also declared herself a full woman by developing her artistic skills on set, as well as a beautiful relationship with the Mexican singer.

For her part, Livia Brito, today collects the fruits of all the efforts she made to make her content on the platforms one of the most popular when, since 2020, the interpreter of novels such as “Triumph of love”, ” Italian girl comes to get married “,” The Pilot “,” Doctors: Life Line “, among many others, will enter the world of social networks.

It was particularly her introduction to the Tik Tok fever that marked the pause of the new path that Livia Brito undertook after her break from acting for several months until 2021 when she announced her participation in the new story produced by José Alberto “El Güero” Castro.