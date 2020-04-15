Marjorie de Sousa It is another of the famous ones that during these days he takes advantage to exercise, keeping the figure that has made him win fans and that he boasts on his social networks.

View this post on Instagram How I would like to be here !!! 😍😍😍 #very soon #all will be better #valuatingyou have #teamovida #teamo #detumanoseñor # creoconfío #marjoriedesousa #sol #brillandofuerte #lavidaesunhermosoregalo #quedateencasa #yomequedoencasa # 19días #comoteamovida ❤️🌈🙏🏻🕯🤗 🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈 A post shared by Marjorie De Sousa 🦋 (@marjodsousa) on Apr 5, 2020 at 4:26 pm PDT

Precisely the followers of the actress now released a selfie in which Marjorie is shown at home, sitting on the floor, wearing her toned body with patterned leggings and with several awards for her career as a background.

View this post on Instagram Perfection 🥰🥰 A post shared by Rossy (@rossydsousa) on Apr 14, 2020 at 4:12 pm PDT

Although the Venezuelan does not publish much in her account InstagramHe did share a message with his fans in which he encouraged them to enjoy as a family these days: “We miss what we love 🥰 our work. Meanwhile take care of yourself and value the moments in your home ❤️❤️ with your loved ones. This time is only yours… ”

View this post on Instagram Missing what we love 🥰 our work.❤️❤️❤️ When we have to return we will value a thousand times more we do it. Meanwhile take care of yourself and value the moments in your home ❤️❤️ with your loved ones. This time is only yours and remember #quedateencasa #yomequedoencasa #marjoriedesousa #cantandolavidaesmasbella ❤️❤️ # detumanoseñor #sol #brillandofuerte #lavidaesunhermosoregalo #mamoatriunfa #saldremosdeesta #selesquierebonito #muakatas A post shared by Marjorie De Sousa 🦋 (@marjodsousa) on Apr 11, 2020 at 11:59 am PDT

