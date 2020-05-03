The Coneval emphasized that “girls and boys and adolescents in Mexico have a higher prevalence of poverty compared to the general population, which limits their development and well-being”

In 201849.6 percent of the population under 18 years old in Mexico, that is to say 19.5 million people, was in poverty situationreported the National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy (Coneval).

Furthermore, 9.3 percent of this population sector, which is equivalent to 3.7 million people, was in extreme poverty in that same year, according to the most recent multidimensional measurement of poverty published by this body, in the framework of the Children’s Day.

Given this, Coneval emphasized that “girls and boys in Mexico have a higher prevalence of poverty compared to the general population, which limits their development and well-being, and also contributes to perpetuating poverty dynamics throughout the life cycle “

He specified that there are different factors that contribute to the determination of poverty levels in the childhood and the adolescenceAmong the most relevant are the income received by the members of the household, the area of ​​residence, the geographical conditions, ethnicity, the characteristics of the households, as well as the presence of social deprivations.

He explained that the lack of access to food went from 25.7 percent to 23.9 percent between 2008 and 2018 in this group, that is, in that last year more than 9 million minors lived in homes that presented a degree of insecurity moderate or severe food.

Regarding the percentage of people with lack of access to health services, this had a decrease between 2008 and 2018, going from 39.0 to 14.3 percent in this period for the population under 18 years of age.

In addition, the national infant mortality rate decreased, that is, the number of deaths of children under one year of age per thousand live births went from 14.1 to 12.1 from 2010 to 2016, according to data from the Social Rights Information System (SIDS).

He added that in the current context of health crisis due to COVID-19, in 2018, 14.3 percent of the population in this group did not have health services and 61.1 percent did not have access to social security, which could increase the vulnerability of girls, boys and adolescents in case of contracting this disease, since their medical attention may not be guaranteed, due to the lack of access to medical attention.

The Federal Labor Law stipulates that the minimum age to work is from 16 years and only if you have the guaranteed basic education that, from 2015 includes high school; however, the data from the National Survey of Household Income and Expenses (ENIGH) show that in 2008 17.2 percent of children from 12 to 17 years of age worked and as of 2016 that percentage has increased.

Regarding the lack of access to basic services in the home, in 2008 27.3 percent of the population under 18 lived in homes that did not have access to drinking water, electricity, drainage, or cooked with a wood stove without fireplace, and for 2018 this figure decreased to 23.4 percent.

Likewise, the lack of quality and spaces in housing for minors went from 23.0 percent to 15.5 percent in the same period. In minors, the educational gap was present in 10.5 percent of that group in 2008 and in 7.3 percent of this population group in 2018.

With information from Notimex