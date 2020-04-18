Filipe Duarte’s first scene in ‘Amor de Mãe’ was shown on the day he suffered a massive heart attack

A coincidence produced even more emotion in the fans of Angolan actor Filipe Duarte, victim of cardiac arrest on Friday morning, the 17th. It is that his first appearance in the soap opera Amor de Mãe, produced by Globo and currently shown in Portugal on the channel SIC, happened hours after his death. Following chapter 25, sailor Gabo, played by Duarte, is enchanted by Thelma (Adriana Esteves) when he meets her at a marina in Rio.

Filipe Duarte was happy with the positive repercussion of his first work on Brazilian television

Photo: Disclosure

The booklet written by Manuela Dias and interrupted in Brazil due to the covid-19 pandemic was his first work at Globo. In Portugal, he was famous and respected for his award-winning performance in TV, theater and cinema. His abrupt death, at the age of 46, shocked the artistic class and even led to the manifestation of Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. “It was an intense presence, in heartthrobs and villains, aggressive or compassionate men. It is sad to lose him, so young, in the middle of a career and a life,” says an excerpt from an official note.

A poetic image, with Gabo on his boat, marked the end of Filipe Duarte’s first scene in Amor de Mãe

Photo: Reproduction

As Filipe Duarte was found unconscious in the house where he lived in Cascais, the local Public Ministry demanded an autopsy. Due to the health rules to avoid contagion with the new coronavirus, the actor’s funeral may have only 10 people and will be a quick ceremony. He was married to Spanish actress Nuria Mencía and is leaving a 9-year-old daughter named Antonia.



