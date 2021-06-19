In Poland they shield Robert Lewandowski

MADRID.

The Poland coach, Paulo Sousa, assured this Friday that the objective against Spain will be to “minimize the possession” of ‘La Roja’ to continue having options in the Eurocup after the initial setback against Slovakia (1-2) that will determine the rest of the tournament, in addition to defend striker Robert Lewandowski.

What makes me optimistic before the game is, first of all, the quality of my players and their belief that we can win. Of course, we are in a difficult situation, but sometimes great things are forged in adversity, “Sousa said at a press conference.

Our task will be to minimize possession of the Spain ball as much as possible. But, as I said, we have quality in our team and we will do everything possible to prove it against the Spanish team, “added the Polish coach.

In addition, Sousa defended the world player of the year, Robert Lewandowski, after criticism received during the week. “Robert did a lot against Slovakia. He sacrificed himself, he gave everything he could against Slovakia.”He added in the appearance before the media in Seville.

On the other hand, the Polish coach also said that he would rely on an aggressive defense against the Spanish. “We have to see how we can harm them to end with the result we want”said the Portuguese. “If you are not really determined and convinced, with or without the ball, you can have hope, but you will not achieve it”added.

