He has also promised that the next event will give players a boost and will only be the beginning.

With the PlayStation 5 event confirmed for June 4 at 10:00 p.m. all eyes are on the new Sony console and what to expect from it. Players from all over the world are about to kicka first look at the next generationfrom the hand of Sony and the CEO of PlayStation, Jim Ryan, has ensured that in less than a weekthey will get what they are waiting for.

With major conventions and events canceled due to coronavirus, Jim says he wants to find a way to give back to the community.“a little push”. There is still an air of mystery surrounding the console, but this drive is necessary to stoke the interest of gamers despite the circumstances: “Normally you will bein Los Angeles in an auditorium with 2000 other peoplefor this type of conference. “

We’re launching this year and sticking to pricing plans Jim Ryan – PlayStationLeaving aside the difference of the campaign, Jimhas been confident about the little impact the coronavirus will haveat launch: I’m sure 2020 will be a great year for the gaming industry, with the launch of a new Xbox and Sony’s PS5 there is no doubt:

Obviously we are facinga situation we would have preferred to be different. But we feel really good about the supply chain, we are launching this yearwe will maintain pricing plansand we will do it globally.

The manager has also stressed the importance of makinga good digital event: We have to find creative ways to communicate what we are doing and try to generalthe same level of adrenalineand emotion that has been made in the auditoriums. Ryan says the next PlayStation 5 event will only be the beginning and that Sonywill still have a lot to share after the preview.