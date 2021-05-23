In pink negligee! Yanet García steals the sighs | Instagram

The beautiful former weather girl Yanet García recently shared one of her riskiest photographs in a pink set with transparencies with which she exposed her tremendous figure of heart attack causing endless reactions.

The model and host shared a series of photographs in which she is seen posing with risky transparent linen garments with which she left very little to the imagination of the gentlemen.

Today Yanet García has been cataloged as one of the favorite celebrities within social networks, where once again he managed to raise the temperature by posing with spicy clothes of l3nc3ría, with which he gave a preview of what his heart followers will be able to view through an exclusive content platform.

And it is that apparently Yanet García is willing to show everything, or at least that is how she gave it to understand after sharing a series of photographs in which she is seen posing with risky clothes of l3nc3ría in which she leaves very little to the imagination .

This is how, through its official Instagram account, the regio montana said good morning to about 14 million followers with a s3duct0ra photograph in which it was more natural than ever, because with the help of a set of tiny clothes int3rior with transparencies and subtle embroidery in pink that drove thousands of users crazy.

Good morning, “the Mexican actress said.

It should be noted that not only fans of the “Weather Girl” reacted to such beauty, as some celebrities such as Andrea Legarreta and Maribel Guardia headed the more than 2,000 flattering messages that the 30-year-old host received.

However, this is not an isolated photograph, since hours before he released a preview of what those who subscribe to the platform that shares content only to subscribers will be able to find.

Where, posing the model with heated garments in green, once again managed to draw sighs wholesale.

As expected, the parade of tiny garments that expose the beauty of her shapely curves to the maximum has been liked by millions.

It is for that reason that he also showed his most daring poses while using a neon pink color coordinated, which was thanked by more than 300 thousand users with a red heart.

And although a few days ago, Yanet managed to officially become a certified health coach, modeling is one of the activities that she enjoys the most, and this was demonstrated during the photographic session she took from a skyscraper and on the streets of New York.

Today is a VERY SPECIAL day. Officially I am a CERTIFIED HEALTH COACH and I feel super grateful, blessed and proud to have achieved it !!!! It was not easy at all. I decided to take it in English as a personal challenge and I was very nervous, I did not know if I was going to achieve it since I continue to study the language but it was possible! ”.

It is worth mentioning that although the photos and videos on his Instagram account are quite hot, it is said that on the payment platform the exclusive content that Yanet García shares is 10 times more s3nsual, and he definitely knows how to get more fans.