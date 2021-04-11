In photos: this was the presidential elections in Peru in the middle of the pandemic

In the vicinity of one of the largest voting centers in the humble Lima district of Villa El Salvador, the atmosphere this Sunday was one of tension among the hundreds of voters who, agglomerated in kilometer-long lines, anxiously awaited their turn to express themselves at the polls.

In the worst phase of the second wave of covid-19 in the country, Peruvians are summoned to elect the new president, his two vice presidents and to renew the 130 representatives of the Congress and the 5 of the Andean Parliament.

And they do it on an electoral day in which the boredom and skepticism towards the political class of a clearly fragmented electorate is breathed and that does not augur a solution to the enormous political and moral crisis in which it has Peru has been submerged in the last five years.

Photo: EFE

Among the crowd of Villa El Salvador, and under an overwhelming sun, was Luis Humberto Rincón, a 55-year-old man with diabetes who stood at the polling station at 07:00 hours where his disabled son was summoned.

“Look at the cola there is. How they pile up. Nobody respects the distance “, he snapped at Efe Rincón, who, confused by the lack of clear guidelines, was talking next to a kind of street market and improvised food stalls.

Between 07:00 and 09:00, the electoral authorities had called to vote older adults, pregnant women, people with disabilities and people at risk of covid-19.

But the great absenteeism of the polling station members prevented the opening of many polling stations on time, which translated into exactly the opposite of what was sought: delays, queues, waits of more than three hours and crowds between the most populated populations. vulnerable to coronavirus.

“It is a disorder, a danger for everyone”, Maximilio Diaz, 67, told Efe.

And all, on the day that Peru should be in mourning, after registering a new record of deaths from the new coronavirus the day before, which gives the country no truce.

SECURITY MEASURES

Photo: EFE

One of the first voters to cast their vote in this place in Villa El Salvador was Telma Hidalgo, a 62-year-old neighbor who stood in line at 6 in the morning, dressed in her best clothes.

Hidalgo was one of the few voters who complied with absolutely all the security measures requested by the authorities to avoid contagion of covid-19 during the vote.

In addition to a double mask, he also wore a face shield and his own blue pen to mark the ballot, which was not mandatory but optional.

Before entering the voting centers, this time located outdoors to prevent the spread of covid-19, the organizers took the temperature of the voters, who were sprayed with disinfectant liquid.

UNCERTAINTY

Beyond the general anger at the long hours of waiting and the risk of exposure to the virus, there was a feeling halfway between curiosity and resignation among an electorate that is undoubtedly fragmented and jaded by its political class.

With up to seven candidates tied in the polls competing for two places in the second round, a few hundred votes may be final in determining who will be the next president of the country.

“The truth, everything is going to be a surprise”, Inés Diano, a neighbor of the affluent Lima district of San Isidro, told Efe that at noon she was still waiting for her polling station to open.

In the narrow struggle to obtain more votes and to be in first or second place are the center-left Yonhy Lescano, from Popular Action; the economist Hernando De Soto, from the right-wing neoliberal Avanza País party, and the leftist Verónika Mendoza, from Juntos por el Perú.

The candidate of Fuerza Popular, Keiko Fujimori; the far-right Rafael López Aliaga, from Renovación Popular; union leader Pedro Castillo, from the far-left group Peru Libre, and soccer exporter George Forsyth, from the center-right Victoria Nacional party.

Photo: EFE

SKEPTICISM

Whatever the result of this Sunday, it is clear that those who go to the second round will have a meager citizen support, which will limit the legitimacy of the president who is finally elected.

Thus, the scenario is not very hopeful to find a way out of the serious political and moral crisis that the country has been going through since 2016, which resulted in the fall of three presidents and the dissolution of Congress.

“We hope that the next five years will be one of continuity because we are already fed up with the fact that every year they are removing presidents, congressmen … In the end this causes a permanent crisis”Renzo Aquino told EFE.

For Parliament, the projections do not predict stability either, since it is estimated that up to twelve different groups will be able to enter.

“There are so many candidates, so many political parties … I believe, unfortunately and with the nation’s own shame, that this is a representation of who we are,” added Aquino’s wife, Gisele Andina.

Keep reading: The vote of Ecuadorians living in NY is at the crossroads of a double and painful crisis