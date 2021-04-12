In photos: they arm an army of orphaned children to face drug traffickers in Mexico

Self-defense groups that operate in the Low mountain of Guerrero (southern Mexico) they are training and arming minors to defend against criminal groups operating in the region.

These are at least 40 children who are part of the ranks of the Regional Coordinator of Community Authorities (CRAC) in the town of Ayahualtempa, in the municipality of José Joaquín Herrera.

They are the same that in January 2020 had been presented by the armed group, after the massacre of CRAC musicians in Alcozacán.

On that occasion, the minors participated in a parade along the Alcozacán-Hueycatenango highway carrying shotguns and small-caliber rifles and with their faces covered with bandanas.

Yesterday, they again marched through the main streets of Ayahualtempa, where since then they have been trained in the handling of firearms, such as pistols and rifles.

According to reports, the criminal group “Los Ardillos” operates in this area of ​​Guerrero, allegedly led by brothers Celso and Iván Ortega Jiménez.

Dressed in the shirts that identify this group of self-defense groups, some of them carried real weapons, shotguns, and other sticks, as if they were rifles.

In their protest, they demanded support from the state and federal authorities, and demanded that the authorities forget about the case of the murdered musicians.

On January 17, 2020, a dozen Indigenous musicians in the town of Alcozacán were murdered and cremated by a criminal group that has a presence in the area.

In yesterday’s march, about twenty children participated who were orphaned by these violent events.

The CRAC also asks for scholarships and support for the children of the police officers who have also been murdered in the Mountain region.

“Twenty five children (orphans) join the CRAC. A total of 120 (community) policemen marched today, we demand security, the Government has left us in oblivion, the municipality. The Government promised to provide schools and scholarships and has not complied ”, complained Antonino, coordinator of the CRAC.

The community leader reproached that community corporation reports 10 murdered by criminal groups.

“We ask for support for relatives, widows who have been abandoned and orphaned children who have not received support from the Government. The municipality has been forgotten “added the coordinator.

In various videos disseminated on social networks, part of the education and training of orphaned minors who are part of the CRAC is observed.

The protests and march took place within the framework of the death anniversary of Emiliano Zapata.

