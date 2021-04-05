In photos, the last goodbye to Victoria Salazar, the Salvadoran murdered by the Mexican police

The mortal remains of Victoria Esperanza Salazar Arriaza, a migrant killed by police in the Mexican resort of Tulum, were buried this Sunday by her relatives in El Salvador.

The coffin with the victim’s body arrived in the Central American country on Saturday morning on a flight accompanied by his mother, Rosibel Arriaza, and her two minor daughters.

The remains were transferred to the municipality of Sonsonate, some 63 kilometers southwest of the capital San Salvador, where relatives and friends gathered for funeral services, a Catholic mass and their burial in a private cemetery.

Carlos Salazar, the victim’s brother, told the press that the family still does not understand “What happened” and that the authorities have only informed them about the arrest of four policemen and that “it is assumed that there are two more involved, always policemen.

He recalled that his sister did not want to return to El Salvador due to the lack of economic opportunities and added that now “our concern is the girls.”

He added that at some point the possibility of requesting asylum for them in the United States was raised, “if they expressed whether they felt insecure about returning” to El Salvador, but this did not materialize.

Victoria Esperanza, 36 years old and resident of Mexico, with a humanitarian visa since 2018, was subjected by four policemen from the tourist enclave of Tulum, Quintana Roo, who are already being processed for femicide.

The death of Salazar, recorded on video, has caused outrage in both countries and motivated protests by international organizations and feminist groups that accuse the security forces of the North American country of racism and misogyny.

On Saturday it was learned that the Mexican authorities linked four policemen, three men and one woman, to the criminal process for the crime of femicide against Victoria.

