In photos, daughter of Luis Miguel and Diego Boneta reveal romance

After the phenomenon that has been experienced after the launch of the first season of the series singer, Luis Miguel and the next premiere of the second season, some photos revived the romance that they assure, would hold Diego Boneta with the artist’s first-born

A series of photographs that have circulated in recent days, would be the proof that they uncover a romance that the daughter of Luis Miguel and the actor who has given him life in the Netflix series.

In the photographs that have circulated throughout the network, it is possible to appreciate Michelle Salas with the actor who today embodies the character of Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri in the plot that shapes his life.

In two of the photographs that appear, the model and influencer can be seen together with the actor who managed to star in the “divo de México”, the couple looks happy in the streets embraced in one of the postcards, where Boneta seems to notice the lens of the paparazzi and gives a smile, while the singer’s daughter remains in profile with a drawn smile after being discovered.

The photos of the supposed romance that Diego Boneta and Michelle Salas had.

The couple allegedly walked in 2013 and now the photos have reappeared due to the success of “Luis Miguel, the series.” #Farandulazo pic.twitter.com/NiXsa5vQjp – Raúl Brindis (@raulbrindis) July 25, 2018

Although, their meeting was not as discreet as they would have hoped, the duo continued to coexist and even in another of the photographs the actor from the small screen allows himself to be captured without his glasses, while he seems to joke with Salas, sitting next to a table.

The supposed relationship that arose back in 2013, and that now has once again taken on a strong relevance before the premiere of the second part where the daughter of the “star” of music will appear in history, in which she will be interpreted by two actresses, the first, Valería Says, who will act as Michelle in her childhood and later Argentina, Macarena Achaga.

Some reports would indicate that at that time, Michelle Salas and Diego Boneta lived in the city of Los Angeles and it was during that year that they struck up a supposed “friendship”, which various international media interpreted as something more than that although there were never official versions.

I have little time to meet her, she is a good girl, Diego Boneta confessed four years ago … She is a chick. Very pretty, very cool. I just met her there (in Los Angeles). We are getting to know each other, but it doesn’t peel me, he added.

In the same way, it would be in an awards ceremony that the popular of social networks was interviewed prior to the launch of the first season of her father’s series and her opinion about Diego Boneta being the protagonist.

Dieguín, oh yes, my friend, he is a great guy, I think Diego is a very very good option, rather, the best … He is a very focused guy, very professional, he sings well,

I know that from a very young age he admired my father a lot and who better to act it than someone who has known so many details about him, commented to the blogger to the cameras of Imagen television.

At those times, she also shared part of her plans, which included becoming fully involved in acting, as she commented, although her ability to influence has distracted her a bit from her goal, however, she highlights that both she and her sister have grown very close. From the cameras, Michelle Salas comes from a large family of artists so possibly at some point of surprise to collaborate on a project.

Her mother, Stephanie Salas, was at one point a well-known face on television until she decided to prioritize her work as a mother and dedicate all the necessary time to her and her sister, which is surely what has contributed to such a close relationship. Between the three of them, the young woman has even shared some of the moments with her mother since she was very little, click on the image.