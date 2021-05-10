In photos Andrea Legarreta and daughters celebrate Mother’s Day | Instagram

The actress Andrea Legarreta did not go unnoticed this special day to celebrate the “Mother’s day“with a special photograph in which he appears with his two daughters.

“Declaring as a very happy woman”, Andrea Legarreta He shared a message and two photos that touched his followers by appearing with his two daughters, Mia and Nina Rubín, with whom he shows the close relationship that the three have.

The “Today’s driver“She accompanied the snapshots with emotional messages in which she declared the” happiest woman “to be a mother.

When asked who is the happiest woman in the world for being a mother … Tell them about me … #AmoresEternos #AmorInfinito #MíaNinaYMá #JuntasPorSiempre @ninarubinl @miarubinlega #Thanks #Blessed #GraciasDios # DíaDeLasMadres #MothersDay.

“My infinite loves” described the “wife of Erick Rubín”, Andrea Legarreta Martínez, in one of his most recent and tender postcards where he appears with his daughters forming a pillar by joining their heads, and externally, his daughters are one of his best gifts.

Better than I dreamed … Better than I would have ever imagined … Thank you for choosing me my loves … I will always be with you … Beyond time and distance …

Beyond my own existence … I love you eternally … My infinite loves .. # MíaYNina # SoyMuyHelizFeSerSuMa @ miarubinlega @ninarubinl #diadelasmadres #mothersday

However, the celebrations did not stop there for Galilea Montijo’s colleague, Arath de la Torre, Paul Stanley, Marisol González, Lambda García and Andrea Escalona, ​​his companions in the morning.

The famous television and entertainment figure who will celebrate his anniversary on July 12, decided to honor the special celebration with a video in which he appears with his mother.

The radio and television host also dedicated an extensive message to the woman who has given her all her love and dedication, who is happy every time she sees them.

My mommy … My Queen … The one with the beautiful eyes … Those little eyes that shine more when they see my brothers and me. And now also to his grandsons and granddaughters …

To the dedicated woman who always wishes you a great day in the morning, was shared by the endearing interpreter of novels such as “Long live the children!”

My beloved Chabelita, the one who patiently awaits my call in the morning (at 8am) to remind me how much she loves me and fill me with blessings and good wishes so that she has a great day …

Legarreta, who began her career in the entertainment world from the age of 2, starring in various commercials, has had unconditional support and someone who has always promoted her.

The one that cheers me on EVERY day and motivates me and by the way tells me how much she misses us … The one that when we see each other hugs me long and tight and tells me in her warm arms, let’s hug a little more to stay with my essence …

The sweet grandmother who supports and celebrates every moment of her granddaughters … I am very grateful that you are my Mom !! God loves me! And I thank you for having you by my side …

God bless you at every moment mommy, I celebrate your life and I appreciate everything you have done for us, because even in the worst moments you have made our world better and above all, I appreciate that infinite love that only you know how to give us. Happy mothers day today and always! Always together my beloved Chabelita! Forever…

Just like Andrea Legarreta Martínez, he dedicated a special congratulations to his mother, a woman in whom he has great confidence in life, several other of the “animators” of the broadcast used their social media account to dedicate beautiful thoughts to their mothers. .