Most of the MCU’s main heroes have their solo movie Or they will soon be able to star in their own series on Disney +, however, Linda Cardelleni believes that her character has more to offer and that she has not been given the merit she deserves, so she would like Marvel to produce a film by Laura Barton. .

Cardellini has been in charge of impersonating Laura Barton, who is the wife of ‘Hawkeye’, so her appearances have been in small cameos in some MCU movies and since she is not a relevant character, the spotlight is not on her, however, the actress feels happy to belong to this universe, as revealed in an interview with Collider.

“I mean, you know, it was one of those things that brought me to the MCU and it really is their own universe, it’s their own entity with this fandom that is amazing and being part of all this, I don’t know, it’s a lot of fun, “said Cardellini.

Although he does not possess any super power or spatial ability, as is the case with the different heroines that make up the MCU, Cardellini stated that he would like Marvel to make a movie about Laura Barton, something that seems difficult, since the secondary characters rarely receive their own production, even though they are relevant to this universe.

“My daughter’s friends love it. It’s one of those things, you know? So it’s always fun, I mean, would I love to see a Laura Barton movie? Sure! “Said the actress, and while she may never see her dream come true, we’ll probably see her in the new series ‘Hawkeye’ coming to Disney +.

So after participating in ‘Avengers: Endgame’, Cardellini would like to return to the MCU once again, starring in a Laura Barton movie, but unless Marvel decides to give her superpowers, it’s very difficult for the character to sustain a solo movie, as it is not popular enough to garner a huge box office entry.