The specialist noted that the Federal Government does not take into account indicators such as hospital saturation or physician deficit in the daily report of the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the Phase 3 of the coronavirus epidemic, where Mexico is currently located, serves epidemiological intelligence based on indicators such as saturation of intensive care or the total number of saturated medical personnel, than the number of Covid-19 infections in the country, said Alejandro Macías, an infectious medicine doctor. and professor at the University of Guanajuato.

“I think it is a much better indicator what is the saturation of intensive therapiesHow many people are going to a hospital and can’t find a place, how many doctors in intensive care are already tired, outnumbered. In how many hospitals do they already have people on the floor, with nose tips, who cannot go to intensive care because intensive care is full, what is that proportion, how many hospitals are like this, I think that is a better statistic right now “He expressed.

In an interview for Aristegui en Vivo, he explained that the Covid-19 official infection figures issued by the Federal Government are based on the sentinel epidemiological surveillance system, from which it is difficult to identify the total number of positive cases.

“Surveillance what you are looking for in trends, proportions, how many are of a certain age, how many have cofactors, how many have other morbidity. I think the least is how much is the total number (of infections) but it is not important at the moment. It is about doing epidemiological intelligence to see who you have to isolate, to see the state of people’s contacts, to see how society will return to work when the first wave ends, “he said.

Already in phase three of the epidemic, where the country is currently located, he said, it would be necessary to do antibody tests to approach the total number of infections nationwide.

“At this time to find out how many people have already been infected we would need to start testing antibodies. Not what is being done, they are tests to look for viruses in actively sick people, ”he said.

When questioned about whether the sentinel system works and the way in which the Mexican Government is reporting the number of positive cases of Covid-19, he stated that they are not sufficient indicators.

“No, definitely not. I think it is a much better indicator of the saturation of intensive care, how many people are going to a hospital and cannot find a place, “he emphasized.

He too former Special Commissioner for Influenza Care in Mexico in 2009 and 2010, He said that if the Covid-19 epidemic already reports an advance of between 40 and 50 percent in Mexico, it is difficult to think that at least one percent of the population, or a million people, has not been infected.

The figure of one million infected people is estimated at based on the spread that the disease registers in the country and taking into account international experiencehe pointed out.

According to international experience, he explained that it can be estimated that in the first wave of the epidemic it is spread between the 10 and 20 percent of the population. If Mexico is already halfway through the epidemiological wave, it was considered reasonable to calculate that one percent of the population has been infected.

“At this time, it is difficult to think that at least 1 percent of people have not already been infected. If we are 127 million Mexicans, and if I say that at least one million have already been infected, it does not mean that one million are infected at this time. It may be that 100,000 or 200,000 are infected, but what I mean is that, at these advances in the epidemic, they must have already infected at least about one percent of the people, ”he said.

The infectologist explained that the “Herd immunity” It occurs when the second wave of the epidemic arrives and finds a part of the population with antibodies but ruled out that it could manifest in the short term during the Covid-19 emergency.

“It is estimated that for this virus, there will not be a good herd immunity until we reach between 60 and 80 percent (of infections). It is estimated that the virus will be with us and it will dictate a new reality, for at least two or three years “, he claimed.

Given that the behavior of the epidemic is not homogeneous throughout the country, he calculated that the quarantine period can last until June and anticipated that will be the responsibility of each governor, establish measures to treat the disease.

“The Federation is not going to be able to give those guidelines. Let’s see which governor is the one who can and which is the one who cannot. They will have the governor, his co-pilot who is the Secretary of Health and his navigational instrument that are the laboratory tests that will have to be done to regionalize well and gradually open. Governors who fall asleep are going to cause a disaster, “he said.

Alejandro Macías warned that the coronavirus will spread between 60 and 80 percent of the population therefore, he suggested that the population prepare for a contagion in the best physical and health conditions.

“We all have to assume that with a very good probability, we are all going to get infected with this virus If there is no vaccine and that probability must find you in the best possible physical condition, exercise, stop smoking, stop the additions. Right now, what it is about is that we do not all get sick at the same time, ”he stressed.

However, he emphasized that Covid-19 unlikely to be seriously ill or killed to people who catch it.

“The fatality of this disease is not as high as it might seem with the official figures. With the official figures we have a fatality rate of close to 10 percent and that is frightening. When the probability that you die is substantially less than one percent “he added.

Regarding the efficacy of the medicine Remdesivir Against Covid-19, Macías was emphatic in pointing out that the benefits attributable to the drug have been “inflated” since, although it can function as an auxiliary, it does not save the life of a patient who has serious complications.

“Its potential has been inflated. This is a medicine that can be an adjunct. Really, if you are going to get complicated, what will save your life is oxygen and ventilator already in the extreme case ”, he concluded.

