RECIFE – In one week, the number of health professionals diagnosed with the new coronavirus grew 74.8% in Pernambuco. In the first state to create a testing protocol for categories on the front lines, about 1/3 of professionals who help fight the epidemic tested positive for covid-19.

At this time, 1,353 health professionals working in the public and private network have been infected with the coronavirus. Another 905 cases were ruled out. In addition, 790 cases are under investigation and 30 have had inconclusive results. In all, there are 3,999 confirmed cases for coronavirus in Pernambuco, according to the latest bulletin from the State Health Secretariat (SES).

In response to the high rate of contamination, the Justice of Pernambuco determined on Thursday, 23, that the state government distribute the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) necessary for health teams within 10 days. The lawsuit was filed by the Professional Union of Nursing Assistants and Technicians (SATENPE), which associates the number of contaminated professionals with the lack of PPE in hospitals in Pernambuco.

In addition to the use of PPE, the union negotiates with the state government a series of measures to protect professionals in the category, such as testing all health teams, removing infected people from the service and creating hotel beds for employees. avoid contact with family members during leave.

“We are not superheroes, we are human beings, we are afraid and we are facing on the front line because it is our profession. But, due to the fear of not having PPE, the fear of acting gets much higher because lives are sacrificed” , argued the president of SATENPE, Francis Herbert. The union confirms three deaths (and three still under investigation) of nursing assistants and technicians by covid-19 in the state.

In a note, the government of Pernambuco stated that it monitors the supply of PPE in the state health network. The agency accounts for more than 9 million Personal Protective Equipment (of which, one million would be surgical masks and about 200,000, N95 masks) purchased and distributed to public hospitals in the state this year.

Physiotherapist at the Women’s Hospital of Recife, a reference for the treatment of covid-19 in the State, Harrison Castro says that the quality of PPE is questionable. “The N95 mask, which protects against aerosols, is of very poor quality, it is not lacking, but it is bad. We need to put a surgical mask on top,” he said. The professional also explains that the teams use the same mask for up to 14 days, which would increase the chance of contamination.

Away from hospital functions after a positive test for covid-19, a health professional, who prefers not to identify herself, believes that contact with colleagues without PPE during rest also increases exposure to the virus. “Another more critical moment is during the intubation of patients. Sometimes, there are complications that, even with the protocol being properly followed, are beyond our control and some exposure can happen,” he said.

As of next Monday, the 27th, a decree, issued by Governor Paulo Câmara (PSB), makes it mandatory throughout the State to use protective masks for public servants and professionals of essential activities.

