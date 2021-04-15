In perfect Catalan | Encarna Samitier’s opinion

In 2019, Javier Cercas, successful writer, Extremadura and Catalan, was distinguished on the occasion of the Day of Extremadura. The author of Anatomy of a moment shared the honor with the head of the Military Emergency Unit (UME) and used a sense of humor to denounce the effects of the ‘procés’ in coexistence:! When public life, politics, are full of passion, adventures, emotions, as has happened to us Catalans in recent years, start to tremble or call for the general’s unity “.

It was clear that he was referring to action in the event of a disaster and not to military intervention. But among the traits that define the independence leaders are their inability for irony and their capacity for manipulation. A combination that has resulted in a tremendous campaign of harassment against Javier Cercas.

His phrase, decontextualized, has been used in the networks to accuse him of instigating a coup in Catalonia. The pandemic swept from the covers the table of dialogue and the adventures of the fugitive Puigdemont. But the social fracture, the political and economic paralysis persist. Y, as seen with the harassment of CercasThe poisoning of public life continues, the persecution of those who are designated as enemies. A very annoying enemy, which has made it clear that he will not be thrown out of his house, which he defends on TV3, “in perfect Catalan”, as he proudly emphasizes, the democratic quality of Spain. It is the spirit that intolerant people want to suffocate. And it is the one that makes it possible for them not to achieve their goal.