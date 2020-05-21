There are 150,731 effective Sedena, Semar and National Guard operating forces. In the North and South Border Migrant Plan 10 thousand 549, in addition to maritime operations

Security, national deployment

Regeneration, May 20, 2020. National Defense detailed in the AMLO morning, the actions that have been carried out by all the security forces against organized crime.

Luis Crescencio Sandoval, head of the Ministry of National Defense, said that in total there are 150 thousand 731 troops of what is the operational force of Sedena, Semar and National Guard.

In his monthly security report, he stressed that we also have aircraft that are supporting ships and boats in these operations.

– “and also the National Guard, also with aircraft for these same activities,” he pointed out..

further “We have 23,630 men who are in various activities in support of the operations”.

Forces in action

He detailed various operations that are carried out in the national territory, mostly to build peace, although it includes attention to the coronavirus emergency.

These peace operations in the territory are carrying out operations for the construction of peace with 79,687 elements.

To the attention to the health emergency COVID-19 more than 27 thousand: Sedena

Migration, marine, security

The general also accounted for the North and South Border Migrant Plan, which has 10,549 elements in operations.

For the safety and eradication of enervants There are 9,500 troops and more than 7,000 elements in strategic facilities.

In the case of the country’s pipelines, it participates in surveillance and protection by the armed forces of 3,500 detachments.

He detailed other rubors that are part of the actions of the armed forces, such as the preservation of the rule of law and coastal operations.

Thus, the general said that for the preservation operations of the Rule of law has four thousand 711 elements and for operations in the gulf and the Pacific more than six thousand men.

In maritime and port security 878 and 475 military uniformed search, rescue and surveillance personnel.

Peace Operations

Everything covering these peace building operations:

Strategies that se apply in the different states that have a priority of attention by federal forces, and ground intersection operations.

In addition to military security posts, air interception operations, the application of the Federal Law on Firearms and Control of Explosives.

Among the peace activities, it stands out itself, staff participation in national state and regional coordinations there acting with the National Guard.

This to decrease the rates of violence and guarantee the economic and social development of the country and maintain peace and tranquility.

Covid emergency

La Sedena, Semar and National Guard rThey carry out security activities for the facilities, the reconditioning of Insabi hospitals.

In addition to the reconversion of operating units and logistics ships.

Even the security of hospital facilities and warehouses, in addition to the application of sanitary measures in airports.

Among the actions in support the coronavirus emergency also includes the acquisition of medical equipment and supplies.

In addition to training, air and land transportation of supplies in support of Insabi and IMSS.

The manufacture of supplies for emergency care both in the factories of what is Fave Sedena and also the garment factory that has the Secretary of the Navy.

Air Transport

Humanitarian air transport, bringing nationals from different countries-, he specified.

He said of the establishment of a national center and 32 state centers for contingency coordination and the hiring of health professionals.

Migration Plan:

The actions within the Migration Plan, Northern Border and Southern Border, They are humanitarian rescue, immigration control points, military security posts with intrusive inspection teams.

As well as the community and mobile kitchens that we have established both Sedena and Semar in support of this and emergency medical care.

Enervant eradication

He detailed operations of eradication of enervants, both marijuana and poppy, aerial surveys, and ground surveys.

Inside the actions It includes the location and prosecution of synthetic drug laboratories, the fumigation of plantations, and surveillance posts at airports.

Of course, destruction of runways, checkpoints and security.

Strategic facilities

In these facilities they carry out surveillance of accesses and exits of facilities, also serve as a reaction force to respond to a contingency within the facility.

Furthermore, rthey guard sensitive areas, establish military security posts, immediate vicinity of the facility, day and night patrols.

Pipeline network protection

These three thousand 561 men review what is the reinforcement to the monitoring of pipelines, to avoid clandestine seizures.

There is even surveillance with unmanned aircraft and operations bases «that we put every 20 kilometers through the entire length of the pipeline », said.