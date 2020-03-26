Due to low sales and with the goal of encouraging people in the face of the Covid-19 coronavirus, the owner of a local pizza and hamburger created this successful green hamburger.

You have to eat it, to beat it: that’s the philosophy of a Hanoi chef trying to boost morale in the Vietnamese capital by selling coronaburgers.

Chef Hoang Tung and his team spend their days molding dozens of green tea-stained burger buns with small “Crowns” made of dough to resemble microscopic images of the virus.

“We have this joke that if you’re afraid of something, you should eat it,” said Tung, at the Pizza Home take-out store in downtown Hanoi.

“That is why the coronavirus is no longer scary after eating a hamburger in the form of a virus. That way of thinking spreads joy to others during this pandemic, ”said Tung.

The store has sold around 50 hamburgers a day, despite the increasing number of companies in Vietnam that have been forced to close due to the virus. (Rts.)

