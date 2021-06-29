“In overtime the character of the team has been seen”

06/28/2021

On at 23:15 CEST

Again, the best player of the match. He returned to the national team in the third game of the group stage against Slovakia and was named MVP. In the round of 16, against the Croatian team, the Barça midfielder once again received the award for the best player of the match, which he defined as a victory “suffered, but deserved”.

Busquets highlighted that “the team is growing a lot in this tournament and in extra time our character has been seen”. The one from Badia del Vallès also commented that “Croatia did a good job, but because of the way the game started and the overtime, the move to the quarterfinals was well deserved”.

The captain of the Spanish team was replaced in the 102nd minute by Rodri. “I’m fine, maybe it was a very physical game and in the end I had muscle discomfort, but I have days to recover until the quarterfinals”, assured the blaugrana.

Regarding Unai Simón’s mistake in Croatia’s first goal, Busquets has exonerated him, assuring that “He has our confidence and knows how important it is for us; he has a great mentality and calm, he is very ambitious and he has shown it by remaking himself”.