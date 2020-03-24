In Other Waters is coming to Nintendo Switch in early April

In Other Waters, Jump Over the Age’s debut feature, is a title that lets us play as the xenobiologist Ellery’s spacesuit AI. A really interesting bet whose launch in Nintendo Switch It was already known, although not its release date (beyond a window that covered the entire spring). Now, we can fine-tune a little more. And yes, it is falling!

And is that the independent distributor Fellow Traveler, in charge of publishing the title in question, has confirmed that In Other Waters will be launched (via eShop) next April 3. We talk about a narrative adventure whose main peculiarity is that we do not handle its protagonist but the AI ​​that accompanies him on his journey. A science fiction story (without violent connotations) that immerses us in a wonderful planet with an ecosystem that could well have come from a film by James Cameron himself. Our homework? Explore that world, but under the perspective of an Artificial Intelligence unit, marked by its relationship with Ellery and by an intuitive interface focused on fostering the experimentation and development of our own intuition.

What do you think about the proposal that In Other Waters brings to Nintendo Switch? Undoubtedly, we are facing an adventure that will try to surprise us by all means. We remind you, finally, that said title is available for pre-purchase with a 10% discount applied on its base price.

