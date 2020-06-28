The return to « phase one » of the quarantine will again complicate economic activity, just after the Central Bank partially corrected a decision that had slowed what may have been a somewhat stronger recovery in the economy in June..

The initial error, the consulting firm Analytica pointed out in its last report, was the BCRA Communication A-7030, launched on May 29 by the monetary authority to stop a fall in reserves that between March and that date was already USD 2.2 billion. The regulation limited importers’ access to the official exchange market, with the apparent objective of stopping an incipient advance in imports in the context of exchange rate uncertainty at that time.

Dollars, ships and « mismatch »

On the one hand, it forced the company to match the import payments upon arrival at the port, which caused a « mismatch » of the importers, who must advance part of the purchase abroad. On the other, it forced (and continues to force) companies that require foreign currency to import to « disarm » before any position they may have abroad.

The plant thus achieved its objective and in the first two weeks of June recovered more than USD 800 million in reserves, but imports slowed down and what could have been a recovery in the level of activity also slowed down. As evidence of this, the report shows the “decoupling” that existed between the mobility and use rates of electrical energy and the high dependence of various activities on import parts and supplies.

For instance, he notes, The change measure halted the purchase of fertilizers and pesticides, key for agricultural activity and also for pharmaceutical products, « vital » to combat Covid-19. A table in the report lists several activities highly dependent on imported inputs that, in turn, produce inputs or parts for other sectors, including basic organic products, plastics, motor vehicles and trailers, licenses for the use of intangible assets, paper and cardboard. , rolled products, motors and turbines, etc. Together, he estimates, 80% of the production of the sectors most affected by the BCRA’s decision is input from other activities.

When that engine was turned off or half-running, the recovery that was hinted at in May slowed in June. « Industrial activity was recovering and the complications for the supply of imported inputs slowed it down to levels in late May, » says a passage in the report.

The Central has already corrected the first problem and from communication A-7052 made it possible to access importers’ dollars at the time of shipment (and not of arrival) of the products, although it maintains the requirement that to access dollars they must disarm their positions abroad.

But Meanwhile, a new problem appeared, the Analytica report concludes: « the tightening of the quarantine in the AMBA adds an additional restriction and sets a new floor for activity in July. »