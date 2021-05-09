In open dress, Kylie Jenner and Kendall make optical illusion | INSTAGRAM

Daughters of Kris and Cathelyn Jenner, the beautiful and successful models Kendall and Kylie Jenner, have done nothing but excel in their respective careers and companies, and we can often see how each of the sisters share images accompanied by the other, where they look spectacular and at the same time show themselves the great love they have for each other.

It is not the first time that the splendid Jenner sisters, take advantage of their great popularity and reach to Photo shoots in duet, to paralyze, enamor and turn on his millions of fans on his favorite social network, Instagram, and very surely, it will not be the last either.

As it happened on this occasion, although, in this case it was the little sister the one who requested her sister’s support to work together on a new photo shoot, which we will see in the coming days, all in order to give more promotion and fame to her new line of products for her successful brands.

What happened was that yesterday afternoon, the millionaire businesswoman, mother of Stormi Webster, posted a couple of videos where, together with her favorite sister, she appears posing attractively, one behind the other, managing to catch the attention of all viewers of the unmissable stories of Instagram from Kylie.

In the aforementioned purely visual entertainment content, both illustrious American beauties looked in the most coquettish way possible at the camera of the minor’s mobile phone, posing with a couple of charming and uncovered dresses, which exposed a lot of skin, between the that highlighted the physical attributes of both.

These textile pieces were made by the makeup mogul’s favorite designers, even in previous stories, she had shown how they adjusted it to her curvy figure, in order to highlight her impressive physiognomy.

Both socialites wore their beautiful long and straight hair, parted in the middle, thus highlighting their best and super fine physical features, very notorious in social networks, the beautiful businesswomen looked into the lens with those flirty and disturbing deep glances that characterize them, achieving make everyone fall in love.

In the second video where both appear, you can see only her shapely legs, wearing as always her excellent pedicures and her peculiar heels, which are the trend in shoe stores at the moment.

We can’t wait for the new publicity to come to light, then, the owner of Kylie Skin and Kylie Cosmetics, more for the fact that we can assure you that Seeing Kyle and Kendall posing together is undoubtedly a delight, because in order to promoting the makeup of the Kardashian’s younger sister, the celebrities made these videos and an impressive photo shoot.

And although the results have not yet been shared, we are certain that both look totally spectacular, as they showed their physical attractiveness in a peculiar and discovered outfit, which we can contribute that will lead them to receive millions of compliments from their followers in the Camarita’s social network, where together they gather more than 392 million followers.

All this because we know perfectly well that in each and every one of their sessions, this dynamic duo poses with their usual and seductive gaze, which captures and hypnotizes whoever is in front of them, not for nothing are the celebrities who have the most public on social networks.