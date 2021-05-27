In Onlyfans there are videos of minors

2020 has brought us many changes. Even in the world of porn. This has been the year of Pornhub’s fall from grace and the rise of the OnlyFans platform. This social network with private and paid profiles with uncensored content has given the opportunity to earn extra money to your users, who share photos and videos with high erotic content. Only between April and May of last year, OnlyFans increased new registrations by 70%.

OnlyFans is a monthly subscription service that started in England four years ago. Its mission is for creators to monetize their content by charging memberships, with OnlyFans keeping 20% ​​of the amount entered. The minimum subscription is 5 dollars (4 euros), although each owner establishes its amount up to a maximum of 50 dollars (about 41 euros).

Being a mostly erotic site, it has a sordid side. Very seedy. According to a BBC investigation, Onlyfans has among its members a multitude of minors who sell images and videos of their bodies. Onlyfans requires its members to be at least 18 years old, but minors bypass security measures to open an account.

Onlyfans is a nest of snakes: there are already minors selling images and videos of their bodies (Photo by Cristian HERNANDEZ / AFP) (Photo by CRISTIAN HERNANDEZ / AFP via Getty Images)

Those under 18 have used false identifications to create accounts, and police say a 14-year-old British girl used a grandmother’s passport. OnlyFans claims their age verification systems go beyond regulatory requirements. The platform has more than a million “creators” who share video clips, photos and messages directly with subscribers in exchange for a monthly fee. In exchange for housing the material, OnlyFans takes 20% of all payments.

Some creators have become millionaires with their accounts, although for most it has been a lifesaver or a second income during the pandemic. But BBC News has found under 18s are selling explicit videos on the site., even though it is illegal for people to post or share indecent images of children.

As part of the investigation, BBC discovered that a 17-year-old from a south-eastern suburb of England had sold videos of herself masturbating and playing with sex toys, while a minor under the age of 18 participated in graphic videos hosted on an adult account in Nevada (USA), violating the terms and conditions of the company.

Also an account could be created for a minor creator, using the ID of a 26-year-old, demonstrating how the site’s age verification process could be misled.

OnlyFans says it has already closed the accounts. But BBC News has also listened to child protection experts from across the UK and US, spoken to dozens of police forces and schools, and obtained anonymous notes from Childline counselors, about experiences of minors on OnlyFans. The notes included a girl who told counselors that she had accessed the site when she was only 13 years old.

These sources reported several serious cases to BBC News:

Schools have shared anonymous reports of students using the site, including a 16-year-old who bragged to her career advisor about the amount of money she made on the site, and showed off his “exuberant” spending on Instagram.

Between the creators and underage users of the site are victims of sexual abuse and people with mental health problems and suicidal thoughts, according to Childline adviser notes.

UK Police Forces Say Children Have Complained Their Images Are Uploaded To The Site Without Consent, and a 17-year-old man reported being blackmailed. The missing children appear in OnlyFans videos, according to a US watchdog, which also claims to have received reports of child sexual exploitation.

“It is becoming increasingly clear that OnlyFans is being used by children”, says Police Chief Simon Bailey, UK child protection officer. “The company is not doing enough to establish safeguards that prevent children from exploiting the opportunity to make money, but also from being exploited.”

In a statement, OnlyFans says it cannot specifically respond to the anonymous reports we were told about without account details.. You assert that your efforts to prevent children from accessing your site limit the likelihood that they will be exposed to blackmail or exploitation, and that if reported to you of these behaviors you take swift action and deactivate the accounts.

It certainly seems that OnlyFans is a nest of snakes and a danger to our minors, who see in this platform a way to earn easy money based on selling their dignity.

