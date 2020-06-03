In online celebration of Noti Teatro actors express wishes to return to the tables

Ana Mónica Rodríguez

La Jornada newspaper

Wednesday June 3, 2020, p. 8

On the ninth anniversary of the Noti Teatro digital billboard, actresses and actors agreed that if we cannot go to the theater, that it comes to us.

Convinced that this art always has a difficult time, some of the guests performed musical themes and added their voices in a time of health contingency and online broadcasts.

The actor and singer Mario Sepúlveda was in charge of interviewing and conducting the meeting that took place on Sunday afternoon on the YouTube channel of Noti Teatro, where the guests made reference to the need to do theater, spoke about his career, as well as of his past and present projects, which were cut short due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Regina Blandón and Paloma Cordero opened the celebration with their seductive song. Mónica Huarte followed, speaking about her creative process in health contingency. The virus of the theater gets into your heart and does not come out; He is a fool, just like all of us who make this art, which we will never stop doing.

Meanwhile, Paola Gómez and Gloria Aura also expressed their conviction that the theater continues.

The actor Flavio Medina expressed his passion for the stages, while Ana Cecilia Anzaldúa and Majo Pérez shared anecdotes about various productions.

Marina de Tavira, nominated for an Oscar for Rome, maintained: Talking about theater is what I am most passionate about; I always conceived myself as a theater actress, I considered the things that happened later on film and television as something that came as an addition; I trained in the theater and it is the place where I always want to return.

Lola Cortés, Mario Iván Martínez, Angélica Vale, Pablo Perroni, Alfonso Dosal, Alan Estrada and Michelle Rodríguez, among others, joined the celebration.

