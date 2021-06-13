In one year, they will complete the Oaxaca Costa highway

OAXACA

The highway that will connect the city of Oaxaca with the coast will be completed in a year, announced the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on a site supervision tour.

“I will be coming to supervise this work from time to time and I will be doing the same, so that the ones that Jorge Menzoda (director of Banobras) informed us here, which we are going to inaugurate in July next year, will be fulfilled. we take the floor “, pointed out the head of the Executive.

He said that the construction of the highway is an example of how his government promised to complete the works that had interrupted previous administrations.

“This road can be a laboratory to demonstrate how to work in terms of works, because this road was stopped, stopped, for many years … it has already been restarted and is going to end. This is an example of how we should start and finish the works, “said López Obrador.

The construction of the road has an overall progress of 67 percent and it is expected that once completed it will allow the capital of Oaxaca to the coast in two and a half hours and not in the six and a half hours currently used, explained Jorge Mendoza, head of Banobras.

With the road the tourist area what about Puerto Escondido to Huatulco, it will increase agricultural production and facilitate religious tourism.

“As you know, this road has been under construction for more than ten years, it has been a very complex project, but we have made good progress of around 67 percent … it is 104 kilometers long, within this construction there will be two lanes plus the shoulder It will have 10 points, two viaducts, three tunnels, nine junctions and 5 emergency ramps, “Mendoza said.

The highway will cost around 8,200 million pesos, it has generated 1,800 direct jobs.

* brc