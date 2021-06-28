In one week the IMSS performed 1,158 surgeries

MEXICO CITY. From June 21 to 27, the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) performed 1,158 surgeries, 8,883 specialty consultations and 25,161 family medicine consultations, as part of institutional actions to strengthen the recovery of medical services ordinary.

In a statement, it reported that in 18 state representations and 18 High Specialty Medical Units (UMAE), the following services were also carried out:

4 thousand 710 mammograms 4 thousand 482 clinical breast examinations 9 thousand 928 preventive actions for Diabetes Mellitus 11 thousand 268 for Arterial Hypertension One thousand 978 for cervical-uterine cancer 2 kidney transplants

In each Representation, the IMSS indicated that it prioritized the care of specialties with greater deferral due to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as external consultation and Surgery in Second and Third Level of Care, as well as Integrated Preventive Actions and Consultation of Family Medicine at the First Level.

He added that during this period the greatest demand for outpatient care was: General Surgery, Internal Medicine, Nephrology, Ophthalmology, Medical Oncology, Psychology, Urology, Traumatology and Orthopedics.

It may interest you: There will be 120 more IMSS Bienestar hospitals, announces López Obrador

And the need for surgical care was in the specialties of general surgery, chest and cardiovascular, maxillofacial, neurosurgery, ophthalmology, proctology, salpingoclasia, urology and vasectomies.

The entities where this medical conference was held were: Aguascalientes, Mexico City, Coahuila, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Jalisco, San Luis Potosí, Sonora, Puebla, Nuevo León and Veracruz.

With more than a thousand surgeries, #IMSS redoubled efforts in the Recovery of Ordinary Medical Services. https://t.co/OQiQ75fHvE#RecuperaciónServiciosIMSS pic.twitter.com/bwQYlG3LPP – IMSS (@Tu_IMSS) June 28, 2021

* jci