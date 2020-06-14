THE PLEYERS

Oaxaca. It has been a black week for the country, as we learn of the death of young Alexander Martínez, who was killed by a police officer in Acatlán Pérez Figueroa in Oaxaca. The minor was a footballer and was registered in the Liga MX, so his friends fired him with a soccer game, where he scored his last goal.

According to reports, Alexander Martínez died on Tuesday night when he was celebrating a birthday in the municipality of Acatlán in Oaxaca. He went out with some friends to the store, they were transported on motorcycles and on his way back he was shot by a policeman, who fired a shotgun at point-blank range.

Alexander dreamed of being a professional footballer, he was even registered in the Third Division with the Academics of the University of the Gulf of Mexico. So his friends took the opportunity to say goodbye to him with a soccer game on a local field.

It all happened on a local court, where his friends placed the coffin in front of the goal, played a game, and finally bounced the ball off the box to push the ball toward the goal. In the end, they all ran to hug the coffin in a moving image.

Alejandro Murat, the Governor of Oaxaca, announced that there will be justice for the death of Alexander Martínez:

“This policeman has been arrested; The Prosecutor’s Office already has it and that will allow the investigations to be carried out in depth, so I expressed it to Mrs. Vicky, mother of Alexander, with whom I was able to speak and offer my condolences, and also reiterate that there will be justice ”, he said in an interview for Radio Fórmula.