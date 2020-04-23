Mandatory use of face masks; Oaxacans are reminded that this is not a vacation period.

By Diana Manzo

Juchitán, Oax.- After the declaration of phase 3 by Covid-19, the governor of Oaxaca, Alejandro Murat, issued on Wednesday a new decree, -the third so far in the quarantine-, which includes six new measures of prevention and who does not comply with them, will be subject to sanctions that could cause arrests for up to 36 hours.

The decree indicates that it is established as a preventive measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the Mandatory use of face masks, mask or face cover, for all the people who are in public spaces or who carry out essential activities, that is to say in the transfer or stay in said places, as well as when they use public transport.

The second prevention measure indicates that each and every public servant of the State and Municipal Administration must wear a mask, mask or face cover when they are on duty.

It was also agreed that both the state government and municipalities, as far as possible, will distribute mouth masks to people who, by necessity, do not remain in their homes.

The fourth point indicates that in commercial establishments in which transactions or purchases are made, only the entry of one person per family, complying with the healthy distance.

Non-essential activities will continue to be suspended, as long as the health emergency lasts and in accordance with the provisions issued by the health authorities.

The decree clearly states that the person who fails to comply with the provisions, both the state and municipal authorities will apply within the scope of their competence the administrative sanctions that may be: Reprimand with warning, fine or arrest for 36 hours -without prejudice to the penalties that correspond when they constitute a crime.

It also indicates that the authorities of Health, Public Safety, Mobility and Civil Protection, must intensify operations of proximity to the population, in order to inform and assist people, reminding them that these measures are to protect health and life; and not a vacation period.

The governor reiterated that in addition to abiding by these new provisions, the previous preventive recommendations will continue, which are: Isolation, Healthy Distance, Staying at Home and those referring to frequent hand washing with soap and water, sneezing with the inner part of the elbow and the use of gel alcohol.