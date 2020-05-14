After the controversial decision to reduce the salaries of part of its employees by 70%, without the athletes’ consent, Santos released a note on its official website clarifying the decision.

Decision further cooled the relationship between President José Carlos Peres and the squad (Ivan Storti / Santos FC)

Photo: Lance!

The club admitted that it did not reach an end in the negotiation with the players and, while the situation is not defined, made the payment related to the salaries of the month of April, according to the measure taken to the employees of the administrative part that receive higher monthly amount to R $ 6 thousand.

The note also states that 60% of the staff received their salaries in full. The information differs from what was said by President José Carlos Peres to “Gazeta Esportiva” and “Blog do PVC”, where he informed that 80% of employees would not be reached.

According to experts in labor law and sports law, Santos’ attitude can lead to sanctions before the Labor Court, including unilateral termination by amendments that choose to sue the institution.Check the note in full

“Santos Futebol Clube comes to the public to clarify that there has not yet been an outcome in the salary reduction negotiations with the athletes, and that, regardless of this fact, it has chosen to make the decision to make the partial payment of their respective salaries for the month of April, under the same policy adopted for all other employees of the Club. Negotiations with the athletes will continue in progress, in order to find a common denominator between the parties.

Faced with this pandemic of the new Coronavirus and all the complications it generates, Santos FC has done its best to serve the entire staff, third parties and suppliers. Even in a state of public calamity and with important suspended revenues, approximately 60% of employees received their salaries in full “.

