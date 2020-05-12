MANAGUA. Hospital wards in Nicaragua are full of patients with respiratory problems, according to more than a dozen health workers, casting doubt on the official government account that there are only 16 cases of coronavirus as well as their ability to make facing the pandemic.

Twelve medical professionals and two hospital administrators said many of the beds intended for patients with Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, are occupied in Nicaragua, which has not imposed strict measures to contain the outbreak.

Unlike countries like El Salvador and Honduras, which have ordered strict quarantines to protect their fragile health systems, President Daniel Ortega has not suspended classes, closed businesses, or banned large meetings, warning that such measures would harm the country and its economy.

The government reports only five deaths from Covid-19 in a nation of more than six million people.

“The health system is not ready to deal with this pandemic and, due to the government’s strategy, it could spiral out of control,” said Roger Pasquier, president of the Association of Anesthesiologists.

The government has said that everyone who requires treatment is receiving it.

Ortega said in a recent speech that taking “radical” sanitary measures would harm Nicaragua. But he admitted that the virus would have an impact.

“It is impossible that there are no deaths or there are no infected people,” he said. “The world is interconnected,” he said.

Five health workers said dozens of patients in nine public hospitals were diagnosed with atypical pneumonia, an unusually high number for the time of year. They spoke on condition of anonymity.

“Everything that is atypical pneumonia at this time, when winter has not yet begun, is related to Covid-19,” said respiratory specialist Jorge Miranda, a member of the Nicaraguan Pneumology Association.

While there is no official data to substantiate it, Miranda said such cases have increased in both public and private hospitals since early April, according to reports her association has received from doctors treating the disease.

At the German Hospital in Managua, the 62 beds for patients with coronavirus are full, said a doctor who works at that publicly-owned health center.

“Everything is about to collapse,” said the doctor. “We are seeing too many atypical pneumonias.”

“It is a lie that hospitals in Nicaragua have collapsed, are full, overwhelmed, or cannot cope (with the situation),” pro-government legislator Carlos López said in a video on his YouTube channel.

