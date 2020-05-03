Managua, May 3 . .- Baseball, considered the ‘king sport’ in Nicaragua, continues non-stop with a fun atmosphere in some stadiums, and with hardly any preventive measures to avoid the spread of the SARS-coV-2 coronavirus.

The semi-professional league Germán Pomares Ordoñez brings together 18 teams from the different departments (provinces) of Nicaragua but lives two realities since before the coronavirus pandemic.

On the one hand, at the Dennis Martínez Stadium in Managua, hardly any fans come, but not in the cities of the interior of the country, where there is less entertainment, and the fields are overflowing, according to Efe.

At the Dennis Martínez, considered “the best in Latin America” ​​by the Pan American Baseball Confederation (Copabe), on a day of freedom some 200 fans attended, just over 1% of their capacity.

At the entrance to the field, which owes its name to the best player born in Nicaragua and the first Latin American to launch a perfect game in the Major Leagues, a security guard, without any type of protection, receives the fans and sprays them with chlorine water. in the hands.

That is the only hygiene procedure in this modern stadium located in the center of Managua, and which has 15,000 seats, making it cozy and spacious for around 200 fans.

Almost nobody in the stadium wears a mask, not even the policemen who guard the premises.

The vendors offer food and drinks from one place to another to the few fans, without keeping their distance, and without wearing masks or gloves.

The COVID-19 does not seem to worry in this scenario that was the crown jewel of the XI Central American Games in Managua, in December 2017, the last time it reached full capacity.

Suddenly, during the break, the stadium’s official announcer spreads a message on how to prevent COVID-19, emphasizing constant handwashing with soap and water.

While listening to the announcement, the players of Los Indios del Boer, the “spoiled” of the capital, and Las Brumas de Jinotega, are stacked on the bench of their burrow, without any protection, although with a bottle of gel alcohol with the one that occasionally disinfects the hands.

The drama that exists inside that coliseum, which dissidents to the government chaired by the Sandinista Daniel Ortega do not visit as a result of the social outbreak of April 2018 that left hundreds of dead and tens of thousands in exile, contrasts with the full of the stadiums of the rest of cities where fans crowd to see their own play.

The atmosphere in the fields of the interior of the country is fun, with popular music and firecrackers.

Even before the referee sings the ‘play ball’, fans wait in long lines to watch their teams play amidst the smoke from the roasts and the offering of ice-cold beers in a country where the temperature fluctuates above 35 degrees Celsius most of the day at this time of year.

Although the organizers try to keep the fans away before entering the stadiums, the anxiety to enter and sit in the best place prevails, because the seats are not listed.

PARALLEL UNIVERSE

The precautions to avoid the spread of the SARS-coV-2 coronavirus in these stages are practically nonexistent, and if there are any, they are inapplicable to reality in those playing fields where the fans are one on top of the other, and mixed with food vendors alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Unlike the soccer league, which is played behind closed doors, baseball lives in the interior of the country a parallel universe.

Until now, only player Robbin Zeledón, 21, has refused to continue playing for fear of contagion, and the Nicaraguan Superior Baseball Commission suspended him for a year “by default.”

Baseball league commissioner Carlos Reyes has said that COVID-19 is not yet a problem in Nicaragua, where the government recognizes only 14 confirmed cases, with four deceased, since last March 18.

Former major league pitcher Dennis Martinez, who resides in the United States, has expressed concern that the sport has not stopped in his country.

In an advertisement, Martínez himself promotes social distancing, avoiding touching his face, eyes, nose and mouth; cover your mouth if you cough or sneeze; constantly wash your hands with soap and water; avoid crowds.

The Government’s mandate, however, is not to interrupt sports activities due to the pandemic, considering that the measure is unnecessary.

Last Thursday, President Ortega declared himself against the ‘Stay at home’ campaign because, in his opinion, it would destroy the local economy that has contracted in the last two years and which is largely informal.

The Sandinista leader, who, however, has not participated in public events since the pandemic was declared, said that his government will maintain “normal activities”, keeping the recommendations of the Health authorities.

.