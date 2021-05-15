In New York, the use of masks is still mandatory in the battle against COVID-19

New guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicating that people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 they can stop wearing the mask in outdoor activities and in most indoor environments, will have no effect in New York, immediately.

After knowing the new guides, neither the City or State authorities, issued specific standards that change the course of the policies on the use of masks in New York, though without challenging the federal government, they made it clear that all recommendations in the fight against the pandemic are still in force.

Mayor Bill de Blasio reacted immediately, noting that on the Big Apple masks will still be important for schools, public transport, health centers and all environments where people congregate en masse.

“The message is clear: vaccines are the way to give back our city, our lives. Get vaccinated. It’s safe, effective, and millions of your neighbors have already been vaccinated. We have come so far, now we will reach the goal together ”, emphasized the municipal leader.

In between, the governor Andrew Cuomo reported that his health advisory team in coordination with the leaders of neighboring states, such as New Jersey and Connecticut They are “checking” in detail the new guideline of the federal government.

“In New York, we have always relied on facts and science to guide us through the worst of this pandemic and in our successful reopening, ”Cuomo said.

Another reason to get vaccinated

In his daily update on the coronavirus, the Governorr made no reference to changes in the policy of mandatory use of masks indoors and outdoors, on the contrary, made it clear that “it is imperative that let’s stay alert in our fight against the virus and let’s keep fulfilling with the security measures in force ”.

Cuomo recalled that New York was affected more than any other state in the nation, but thanks to everyone’s hard work, there is a steady decline in hospitalizations and fatalities.

“If you haven’t already done so, get vaccinated so that we can continue to progress in a healthier and stronger for all”, He said.

In New York the Average COVID-19 positivity rate in the past seven days is the lowest in seven months. In the Big Apple the curve of new infections has flattened to 1.78% in the same period of time.

Merchants such as the winemaker Cándido Arcangel describe the new CDC guide as “a mistake” (Photo: F: Martínez)

“You don’t have to remove your protection”

In days gone by when there was talk of the possibility of relaxing the use of face masks in people “Full” vaccinated, Dr Jay Varma, the Mayor’s Chief Health Advisor He pointed out that in a city as densely populated as New York, this rule will continue to be very important.

“It has been shown that those who are immunized have a minimal risk of transmitting the infection to another person, and that transmission outdoors is much less than indoors, but it must be taken into account that the environment here is very different from the rest of the world. country where people drive cars and you don’t have to walk on streets full of pedestrians, ”he explained.

Regardless of any rule changes, some merchants who have direct contact with hundreds of people rejected the measure, warning that the virus it is still a threat.

Such is the case of Dominican winemaker Cándido Arcangel, resident of Borought Park, in Brooklyn, who, although immunized, assures that “protection will not be removed” for an indefinite period of time.

“This is a big mistake. People keep dying. Without being an expert, without being a scientist, I think that masks are the best weapon against this virus that is still with us. And it also has new variants, “said the small businessman.

Cándido points out that in his business he has always suggested to customers the use of this protection, and even the distributes for free.

“There are many people who never used the masks, but they don’t want to be vaccinated either, so what are we going to expect: A new wave! ”, added.

In addition, the Ecuadorian hairdresser Vicenta Gómez, 45 years old, assures that she will not stop having the mask and also protection for the eyes when serving her clients.

“I think New Yorkers are getting used to using it. We cannot require a client to check us that you were vaccinated, but we can suggest that you protect yourself. Today they say one thing and tomorrow another. Not long ago they were suggesting to use not one, but two masks, when this new strains started ”, highlighted the Queens resident.

The April 15, 2020 The New York Health authorities ordered the mandatory use of masks, masks and other devices to cover the face in public spaces, in addition to social distancing policies with the objective of curbing coronavirus infections.

“We are supposed to get the vaccine to get back to normal little by little. I feel like that’s a sign that they work. The time will come when we don’t have to protect our faces because the majority in the city is immune, but he believed that that moment has not yet arrived “, concluded the Colombian dental assistant Mireya Tabuas, who takes the Subway every day between The Bronx and Queens.

In the Subway, the use of masks seems to be a norm that will be maintained over time. (Photo: F. Martínez)

What does the CDC state?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shared the guide to wearing face shields for fully vaccinated people this Thursday, allowing you to stop wear masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings. A person is considered to be fully vaccinated against coronavirus two weeks after receiving the second injection from Pfizer or Moderna, or the same length of time after receiving the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The guide still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, But it will help clear the way to reopen workplaces, schools and other places, even eliminating the need for social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated. Protections will still be necessary at airports, bus terminals and train stations, as well as on airplanes, trains and buses. The federal order for masks has not been lifted for travel. States will have the option of continue with the masquerade mandates or ask residents to present proof of vaccinations, such as vaccine passports, to enter mass events. The new CDC recommendations serve as an incentive for tens of millions of eligible Americans who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 to receive their vaccinations. Although more than 46% of the US population of 330 million have received at least one dose of vaccine, surveys have shown that about 25% do not intend to get vaccinated.

This is how the vaccine goes in NY:

60.9% of adult New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the drugs.

50.4% of the entire NY State population have completed immunization.

17,166,220 doses had been administered as of this Friday, of which more than 7 million had been injected in New York City.

2,500 youngsters between 12 and 15 years old were inoculated against COVID-19 on the first day they were allowed to protect themselves with the Pfizer doses in the Big Apple.

6,000 appointments booked for the next few weeks in NYC for this new eligible group, detailed Mayor De Blasio.