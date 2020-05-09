A third of the more than 78,000 deaths from coronavirus registered in the United States occurred in nursing homes, according to a private count, which fits in with the fact that in the state of Florida, where there are a large number of these residences, in the last 24 hours 40,001 new cases and 1,715 deaths were recorded.

The New York Times, which maintains its own count of victims of the Covid-19 virus, published today that 25,600 people between residents and workers in centers dedicated to the elderly have died since the outbreak of the pandemic in the United States.

The information adds that more than 143,000 people were infected in some 7,500 centers throughout the national territory.

NEW: New York is partnering with @NorthwellHealth to open 24 temporary COVID testing sites at churches in predominantly low-income communities & communities of color. We must address the racial disparities of this pandemic, and meet the need where it is. Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 9, 2020

In Florida, confirmed cases of Covid-19 continue to rise, the same as the number of deaths from the disease, which this Saturday totaled 40,001 and 1,715, respectively. Nursing homes remain at a critical point of contagion from the pandemic.

Within 24 hours, SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus cases totaled 802 new in Florida, and deaths increased by 46, according to data from the state Department of Health, cited by EFE.

At least 13 residents of The Manor Pines Convalescence Center, in the city of Wilton Manors, died from complications with Covid-19 in the past week, according to state officials.

According to the most recent weekly report from the Florida Department of Health, 72 cases of coronavirus in the state are linked to The Manor Pines, including 48 residents and 24 employees.

Another geriatric center reporting an increase in victims in recent days is Claridge House, in Miami-Dade County, where deaths from coronavirus increased from 5 to 11 in a week.

Authorities also reported that 47 coronavirus cases in the state are linked to this latest North Miami nursing home, including 28 inmates and 19 employees.

The state supports 13 drive-thru test sites throughout Florida. Yesterday, we had 5,290 individuals get tested at these sites, yet we have capacity to test at least twice that many. Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 9, 2020

The Seminole Pavilion Rehabilitation and Nursing Services nursing home in Pinellas County reports the majority of deaths in the state with 23. Of these, 22 have been from elderly residents and one from a service staff.

To date, patients and staff from nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other long-term care providers have accounted for four out of 10 deaths in the state from Covid-19, according to the report.

The latest data from the Florida Secretary of Health details that 665 people have died in these centers, including residents and staff assisting them.

Despite these numbers, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis decided that Palm Beach County, one of the three most affected by the pandemic, would reopen next Monday, while Miami-Dade, with the highest number of cases and deaths (13,841 and 482) expects to tentatively open some businesses, including restaurants, starting May 18.

In New York State, which remains the epicenter of the pandemic with more than 330,000 cases, Governor Andrew Cuomo confirmed today that in the last 24 hours there were 226 new deaths from coronavirus, the lowest number in the last five days. .

The number of new infections hospitalized in New York was 572, Cuomo reported, representing a further decrease in the daily rate of admissions.

Overall, and according to the updated balance from Johns Hopkins University, a total of 26,243 people died in the United States and 71,679 have been hospitalized since the pandemic was declared.

In this context, 22 churches in the New York neighborhoods most affected by COVID-19 will begin to analyze the coronavirus as of May 12, as part of a campaign to increase testing in the African-American and Latin American communities, the most affected by the pandemic.

Most of the 22 churches are located in the neighborhoods of the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens. These temples will collect the evidence, which will be analyzed by the health company “Northwell Health”, Cuomo announced today.

Starting Monday, May 11th, Palm Beach County will enter Phase 1 of re-opening. We understand our responsibility to protect vulnerable populations and are ready for this next phase. Thank you, Mayor @DavidMKerner for working with us to keep residents safe. pic.twitter.com/XVm4YelGy0 Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 9, 2020

These are 22 temporary sites, which will remain open between May 12 and 23, in poor areas with a predominance of black and Latin American minorities.

Senator Hakeem Jeffries, one of the initiative’s leaders, stressed that churches and places of worship have always “been there” to help communities and reach the population that needs to be contacted.

