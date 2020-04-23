This Thursday, 23, Brazil registered 407 new deaths caused by the new coronavirus and 3,753 new cases of the disease in the last 24 hours, according to information from the Ministry of Health. This is the largest increase in deaths from covid-19 recorded from one day to the next since the first record of the disease in the country.

As a result, throughout the country, the number of deaths of people infected with the new coronavirus reached 3,313, with a total of 49,492 confirmed cases. As of Wednesday, the total number was 2,906 fatalities and 45,757 confirmed cases.

As a report from the state, data from the last technical note of MonitorCovid-19, a Fiocruz system that groups data on the new coronavirus pandemic, indicate that the number of deaths caused by covid-19 in Brazil has doubled every five days. In the United States, this duplication occurs every six days, and in Italy and Spain, every eight days.

The technical note also warns of the interiorization of the epidemic, which is reaching the smallest municipalities in the country at an accelerated rate. Among the municipalities with more than 500 thousand inhabitants, all of them already have cases of the disease. In those with a population between 50 thousand and 100 thousand inhabitants, 59.6% have cases. 25.8% of the municipalities with a population between 20 thousand and 50 thousand, 11.1% of those with a population between 10 thousand and 20 thousand inhabitants and 4.1% of the municipalities with a population up to 10 thousand inhabitants have covid-19 patients.

Yesterday, during his first press conference since taking office as Minister of Health, Nelson Teich ignored the wide underreporting of cases of the disease in the country when he stated that Brazil is one of the countries with the best performance against the covid-19.

“Brazil today is one of the countries that performs best in relation to covid. If you analyze deaths per million people, Brazil’s number is 8.17. Germany has 15. Italy 135. Spain 255. United Kingdom 90 and USA 29 “, said Teich on Wednesday, 22.

The speech displeased health managers and ministry technicians heard by the State. Privately, they said that the comparison is incorrect, as the lack of tests does not allow to state how many cases and deaths the country actually has.

The data presented by Teich number of deaths per million were also different from numbers used as a basis by the Ministry of Health itself. Germany has 63 deaths per million by covid. Italy, 415 and Brazil, 14. Data from Brazilian states are inconsistent. Amazonas (45 per million), Pernambuco (24), Rio de Janeiro (23), São Paulo (23) and Ceará (22) have a very high mortality rate, according to data from Tuesday, 21, of the Ministry of Health. Sought, the portfolio did not say what was the source used by the minister.

