At Suryaa, a luxury hotel in New Delhi, the staff prepares, stunned, to change their elegant suits and saris for protective equipment adapted to the new clientele: the coronavirus patients.

The covid-19 epidemic continues to rage in India, which this Saturday exceeded 500,000 cases. The capital, New Delhi, with more than 73,000 patients and 2,400 deaths, is the city hardest hit by the country’s pandemic, ahead of Bombay.

Given the increase in the number of infected people, the city of 20 million inhabitants ordered the requisition of hotels, nightclubs and train cars to turn them into isolation centers for the sick, an unprecedented measure.

The employees of these places observe, astonished, the change.

« We had a training from the hospital on how to wear personal protective equipment and how to remove it. It’s something I would never have thought I would do in my entire career in hospitality, » explains Ritu Yadav, a manager at the Suryaa hotel, where the first patients will arrive. coming soon.

« For doctors and nurses, it is part of their lives. For us, it is a totally new and very hard experience, » she says.

More accustomed to changing the sheets and serving breakfast in the rooms than dealing with the sick of an epidemic, the Suryaa staff have had to improvise to adapt to the new situation.

In total, 200 beds have been prepared for asymptomatic or moderate symptoms of the new coronavirus. The hotel may not charge more than $ 66 per day, including meals.

Food will be served on disposable cardboard plates. Red lines have been drawn to mark the distances to be respected and contact between staff and patients will be minimal.

– Cardboard beds –

Covid-19 is being primed in New Delhi. Local newspapers are full of stories of people who died because several hospitals did not want to admit them, for lack of beds.

At the beginning of June, the megalopolis government announced that it expected to reach half a million cases by the end of July, that is, 20 times more in two months.

This increase would require, according to official estimates, 80,000 hospital beds. In normal times, Delhi only has 13,179 places in the public and private system.

For this reason, the authorities requisitioned thirty hotels. Each establishment depends on a referral hospital, which can send health personnel in an emergency.

An immense religious center is also being transformed into a space to receive the sick, with a final capacity of 10,000 beds, many of them made of cardboard.

Hotels have been surprised by these government measures.

« It was a blow for us, because nobody told us about it. We discovered it in the press, » explains Greesh Bindra, one of the managers of Suryaa, to ..

Hotel owners, including Suryaa, have appealed to the courts. They allege that many of their workers are over 50 years old, with a higher risk of contagion, and that their personnel do not have any training to treat patients or manage biomedical waste.

The court has only given them reason in part: rather than being field hospitals, these hotels will be shelters for the less seriously ill.

« It is as if you sleep in a hotel and the next day you wake up and you are told that your hotel has been turned into a hospital, » says Greesh Bindra. « We work in the hospitality industry, not in healthcare, » he complains.

