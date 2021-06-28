In neon lace, Lana Rhoades shows off her voluminous curves | Instagram

The ex actress Lana Rhoades once again boasted of her infamous curves and toned figure in a photograph where she poses as beautifully as possible, because although she is in trend because of what is currently happening in her life, her beauty is still the protagonist.

The also model He did his thing and unleashed low passions on social networks, as well as he does continuously.

As you can see, Lana Rhoades achieved a record number in a year that closes with extravagant searches, something that made her completely unseat Mia Khalifa.

Today we will show you a photograph where she shows off her beautiful curves while modeling a neon green lace bodysuit.

Lana Rhoades is a 24-year-old movie star who has achieved what few actresses can boast and that is that the young woman has managed to displace the actress Mia Khalifa from the 2019 podium.