In negotiations a third fight between Chocolatito González and Juan Francisco Estrada

The great fight and the controversial cards of the judges left the door open to a third fight between Román «Chocolatito» González Y Juan Francisco Estrada.

Eddie Hearn has stated that he is already working on a new match between the two, which would take place in the fall of this year.

The WBA decided to suspend Judge Carlos Sucre after scoring a 117-111 in favor of Estrada, although this decision was temporary. On the other hand, the WBC appointed Srisaket Sor Rungvisai as the official candidate for the WBC world super flyweight title held by the Mexican.

However, when Estrada was named franchise champion, something completely detestable, the third fight with the Nicaraguan would be possible without him having to renounce the belt of the body chaired by Mauricio Sulaimán. A tremendous mess that these expendable world leaders are in charge of promoting.