“In my mind there is nothing but the Tokyo Games”

05/18/2021 at 3:23 PM CEST

EFE

Pablo Torrijos, Spanish triple jump record holder, said Tuesday that in his mind “there is nothing more” than the Tokyo Olympics, since he is convinced that “they are going to be held” this summer.

During the “Camino al Olimpo” meeting, organized by the Spanish Olympic Committee (COE), Pablo Torrijos acknowledged that “uncertainty” has accompanied this Olympic event since March 2020, when the health emergency was decreed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the competition was postponed for a year.

The athlete from Castellón indicated that due to this situation he is reducing his “social life”, but beyond that he insisted that his focus “is on the Games”, without taking into account “the information that comes from outside”.

“The noise began in March 2020. If every day I am seeing the news that comes out, I am lost,” he said. Pablo Torrijos.

“For me, the Olympic Games are going to be held. I train to be there and in my mind there is nothing else,” he remarked.