“In my life I have laid my hand on a woman. Some man has.”

César Román, the King of Cachopo, has made this Thursday his final argument in the trial against him by death and dismemberment of Heidi Paz. The trial has been seen for sentencing after that, and the jury will retire to deliberate this Friday to decide its verdict.

The following are the most outstanding phrases of his speech in use of the last word before the trial is seen for sentence this Friday.

About the tests

“How do you butcher a person on the floor and not leave a drop of blood?”

“You kill a person in your house and cut them to pieces, put them in a suitcase and call a taxi? You would have to be the most retarded on the face of the Earth”

“The instruction was not going to investigate the cases, but people were gathering to see how they prodded me”

“100% of the tests that we asked for in the investigation phase were denied us”,

“Determining that a person is guilty by mere speculation is outrageous”

“Those who have not wanted to clarify [las dudas] they have been the ones who thought they had everything tight and want to climb the ladder “

“The entire investigation has been aimed at pointing me out.”

“Clues have been presented here as if they were evidence”

On his attitude in the process

“I could have tried to present myself as a saint, to come dressed for my first communion, to present myself as I am not”

“There are people who the most exciting thing they have done in their life has been to skip the line at the greengrocer. I have done many things in my life and many times I have been wrong, and when I am wrong I apologize”

“I am risking 15 years of my life. Now I am 47 years old, if I fall 15 years old, I leave with sixty-something. You leave defenestrated and with 400 euros, why are you going to leave?”

“I have never refused to testify. Not another thing, but testify and speak, whatever it takes”

“In a Spain constantly with gender violence, a woman who has filed a complaint disappears and her abuser, who lives 300 meters away, is not questioned until five months later, is this how the system against gender violence works in this country?”

About her innocence

“In my life I have laid my hand on a woman. Some man has.”

“In my relationships with women I am usually loaded but sweet, romantic to the extreme. I say 20 times that I love you”

“The prosecution account is completely absurd”

About his life

“When I entered the prison there were all the ‘procés’ prisoners, who had personal computers. I asked for it too and they denied it to me”

“As Gregorio Marañón said, he who does not doubt is a danger to others”