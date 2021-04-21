“In my first kiss I was with a girl directly to make out”

Thais Villas went to the Congress of Deputies on Tuesday to collect the best love stories from politicians. One of them was Íñigo Errejón, who told the reporter for El intermedio about his first steps in love.

“In adolescence, every two people one is the person in your life and I have been very dramatic on these issuesI have seen many Hollywood movies, “acknowledged the leader of Más País.

The politician told Villas about his first date: “There were several of us and we went to the movies out of sheer boredom to see Fargo, but I was watching all the time to see if he brushed my hand with the girl I liked“.

“I had a stress that I could not see the movie, I measured every millimeter and in the end, absolutely nothing happened. The girl leaned a good part of the film on her shoulder, at least it was mine and not the one next to it, “said Errejón.

But the reporter of the La Sexta program also wanted to know what the politician’s first kiss was like: “I had met a girl from my school in a park next to my house to make out. It’s very violent, because you get there and it’s: Are you coming to make out?”.

“We had arranged to go through an intermediary because he told a friend of mine that he wanted to roll, premillennial terminology, “said the leader of Más País. Villas asked him:” But was that kiss with or without a tongue? “

The Madrilenian replied that “Not at first, but then yes. You don’t spend 30 minutes on peaks.”. The reporter, to conclude, exclaimed: “Errejón when he kisses, he really kisses!”.