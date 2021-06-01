“In my dressing room a mirror cannot be missing, but I will not say whether vertical or horizontal”

Andrés Calamaro was the first guest of the most musical week of El hormiguero (Ana Guerra, Malú and Alaska will visit the Antena 3 program Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, respectively) to present their new album, God raises them, which has collaborations of the stature of Julio Iglesias, Alejandro Sanz, Raphael, Juanes and Sebastián Yatra, among others.

The Argentine highlighted that in the song with Julio Iglesias “my ass vibrated just thinking that I was going to go out and sing with him because he is a very committed hand in hand, Julio recording almost 70 years … had to live up to the legend “.

“Respect for Julio exceeds normal because musicians are like cousins ​​and singers almost like brothers separated at birth “, said the guest,

The artist also commented on his subject with Alejandro Sanz -La flaca- that “Alejandro is one of the most influential people in our language in the last 30 years. Thank you, teacher, you are a great among the greats. “

After talking about the album, It was the turn of the Trancas and Barrancas section, where they asked some advice for future rock stars: “Should your group’s name be tattooed?” Barrancas asked him.

Calamaro answered affirmatively because “I have tattooed three names of women covered, so you have to do it, even if you regret it later“The singer admitted with a laugh. He also recommended” to marry if you are a rock star, but not to divorce. “

But one of the most challenging questions was: “What cannot be missing in a dressing room so that it is luxurious?”Trancas wanted to know. The artist noted that it was a good question and stated that “my dressing rooms are very boring “.

“At one time he boasted of being the simplest of all musicians, I didn’t ask for anything, just hot water for the mate, an ashtray and little else, “he said, but after making a gesture with his nose, he added that “a mirror, but don’t ask me if vertical or horizontal, please”, he concluded.

At the end of the program, the science team of The anthill prepared a surprise for the guest. In it they joined multitude of artists that, through recorded videos, they sang the theme at the same time Without documents: “We have taken a month to prepare it,” said Motos.