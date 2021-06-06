In municipalities of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, elections are suspended after destruction

OAXACA.

In at least two municipalities on the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, Oaxaca, the elections for this Sunday are suspended. These are Santiago Laollaga and Santa María Xadani, where incidents are reported that have prevented the start of the elections.

Starting at 8 in the morning, the installation of boxes began in the 42 municipalities of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec.

In Santiago Laollaga, the start of the elections has been delayed after militants of the Coalition Va por Oaxaca made up of the PRI, the PAN and the PRD destroyed the facilities of the Municipal Electoral Council, and maintained the blockade of streets and the burning of tires. In this municipality, a missing person is reported, a member of the Go for Oaxaca form.

Photo: screenshot

The protesters denounce that the electoral ballots were delivered to representatives of Morena a few days ago and that is why they will not allow the elections to take place.

In the offices of the Municipal Electoral Council there is smashing of windows and the burning of documents that were inside.

Meanwhile, in Santa María Xadani, they report the theft of polls and destruction of the electoral ballots. So far the elections have been suspended in Xadani due to the risk of confrontation between the inhabitants.

They also report the presence of hooded and armed people.

The National Guard carries out operations in the town.

In the rest of the municipalities of the Isthmus, the elections so far have passed normally.