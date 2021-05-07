In mourning, Robert Downey Jr. loses best friend and assistant | AFP

We join in the grief of the renowned, charismatic and talented actor Robert Downey Jr, one of the most famous of Hollywood, is in mourning after the recent loss of his best friend Jimmy Rich, which was also his assistant, who unfortunately left this world because of a spectacular automobile incident.

Rich, had been his faithful assistant since the year 2003, and sadly has lost his life at the age of 52 years, this was notified by the actor who plays Hombre de Hierro, because after receiving the terrible news, he dedicated an emotional message to him through his official count from Instagram, where he also published a series of photographs of the unfortunate.

“This is not news, this is a terrible and shocking tragedy” began Downey Jr, with his message on the aforementioned social network, he continued to mention that Jimmy Rich had a fatal car accident at approximately 8 o’clock the night before.

He continued his emotional message this way: “He was a brother, my right hand man, an uncle to our children and loved by all who experienced his unique character and wit. Our thoughts go out to his family, friends, co-workers and all the fans who knew him as the man who supported every step of my recovery, life and career. “

In the same way he reiterated his condolences towards the family from Jimmy: “Once again, my condolences to his beautiful family and the legacy of hope and redemption that his life will continue to represent,” concluded the renowned actor, accompanying the text with three images of his best friend, sure right now he is devastated at such a regrettable and irreparable loss.

After his unfortunate statement, almost immediately, the actor’s profile was filled with messages of affection and solidarity, and as expected, the fans joined the chain of farewell comments for his faithful friend, even the same thing happened with other actors and actresses in the entertainment industry, who left their condolences for him and in the same way to the family of his assistant.

Among the messages of several celebrities are Josh Brolin, who wrote: “No words. Only tears and gratitude for the gift that he was ”, Mark Ruffalo also took a few moments to write a message to his colleague and friend, which literally said what we will write next.

What a tragedy. What a good man. I’ve known him almost since I’ve known you, Robert. It breaks my heart that Jimmy goes to the other world. We will miss you Jimmy. Thank you for always being real, always being there to lend a hand and show the path of light to so many people. Another sad day ”.

Even Chris Hemsworth himself also joined the sensitive event and dedicated some beautiful words to both: “I’m very sorry, friend. Absolutely heartbreaking. Such a wonderful human being. We will miss you”.

In this way we were able to contemplate that, who Robert Downey Jr., perfectly chose his best friend and assistant from his busy work career, there is no doubt that whoever had the joy of meeting him regrets the most, because being an incident of this nature, no one expected this to happen.

We join the Jimmy Rich family and the mourning of the renowned actor, we hope they find prompt resignation to such an unfortunate event. Rest in peace.