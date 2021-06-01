In mourning !, Lizbeth Rodríguez lost a partner and great friend | Instagram

Devastated! This is how dear Lizbeth Rodríguez is, who has finally shared the reason for the black bow that has become her profile photo on her Instagram account. Ex girl Badabun He is in mourning, because he has lost a dear friend and collaborator, part of his work team, Jorge.

The beautiful couple of Esteban VillaGómez He revealed a few days ago that his work team was isolated and many in medical treatment, since a large part of his colleagues and friends had been infected.

Given the concern of her followers, Lizbeth Rodríguez revealed that she and Esteban had tested negative for Covid-19; However, the nanny of Eros, her son, had tested positive, so she would reduce her activities and suspend her tour so that her companions would recover and she would remain in the care of her little one.

The former host of Exposing Infidels She revealed a few days later through her Instagram stories that she had been missing due to the demand to be aware of her son; Besides that I had no desire or mind with the things they were facing as a team. It was on that occasion that Lizbeth revealed that Jorge was hospitalized and asked for prayers for him.

The YouTube star added that his other colleagues were recovering, but they were worried about Jorge, who finally lost the battle to the coronavirus. In his memory, Lizbeth Rodriguez He shared images of him on his official Instagram account and some beautiful words that show his enormous sadness.

Rodríguez highlighted in his words that they are a great family and that Jorge will always be in their thoughts and hearts, he highlighted his partner’s sense of humor and their stories, something that will always be missing in his life.

My good friend Jorge. You will remain in our hearts and our soul forever! We feel you present in the environment, and in our memories. Without a doubt we will need your stories and your jokes …

In the comments, words of encouragement for Liz and her team, friends and followers did not take long, they highlighted Jorge’s work and good humor and dedicated beautiful words to him. Definitely a huge loss. RIP Jorge.