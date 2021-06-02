In mourning !, Exatlón México loses Stephanía Gómez at 29 | Instagram

Bad news! Exatlón is in mourning, this for the loss of one of its former competitors, Stephanía Gómez, a young athlete. It turned out that the young woman known as La Torcha Humana left yesterday at a private hospital in Puebla, at the age of 29.

Whoever made himself known through his participation in the competitive sportsmen program and a native of Tapachula, Chiapas, was admitted to the emergency hospital a week ago, due to a serious lung inflammation.

Today (yesterday) we deeply regret the passing of our beloved Steph Gómez, family athlete. We ask you to respect the mourning and mourning time experienced by your family and friends.

In recent days, it was announced that Stephanía had contracted Covid-19, a disease with which she faced a tough battle that led her to be intubated and finally to die in hospital.

Always in our hearts, Steph Gómez, was shared on the official Athlete Booster account on Instagram, who revealed news.

Faced with the news that Steph was facing the disease, her colleagues and friends had not been slow to show their support on social networks. The Human Torch He received many expressions of affection, financial support and donations; However, the coronavirus showed no mercy.

Unfortunately, since Stephania Gomez She was admitted to the hospital, her diagnosis was serious, days later, it was necessary to intubate her to support her with oxygenation.

We have no doubt that Steph enjoyed life, was a warrior and inspired many, not for nothing is and will continue to be our Human Torch, because from where she is, she will continue to illuminate many paths with her light, it was the beautiful farewell given to Gómez in his official Instagram account.

The message was shared with a quite emotional black and white photograph where Gómez can be seen hugging a pillow and with a relaxed and happy face, positive, as she always was.

The athlete participated in the third and fourth editions of Exatlón, in 2019 and 2020; the last one, in its version Titans and Heroes. In 2018, Steph won the bronze medal at the Jiu Jitsu World Championship and also practiced Mixed Martial Arts.

Sport was her passion, which led her to become an expert in Crossfit and developing an interest in learning about the structures of living beings led her to study Biology.

