“In Moto3, Martin normally got pole and I won the races”

04/04/2021 at 12:56 CEST

The current MotoGP world champion, Joan Mir, he was more satisfied than last week with his result for the starting grid. In the Doha GP he will start ninth and hopes with that position to reach the lead much earlier to fight for victory. Mir missed the podium in the first race of the World Championship due to a small mistake in the last corner and the overwhelming speed of the Ducati, something he wants to remedy in the second round of the season.

MotoGP on DAZN available live and on demand. Subscribe and start your month for free

Mir regarding his qualifying result stressed that “I’m happy. Today’s goal we have achieved. It was to go to Q2 and I had a fairly strong, consistent Q1. I’m in a better position than last Saturday, we’ll see how far I can go“At the Doha GP, Mir is fighting for the victory being careful with the tires and always keeping an eye on the Ducati that continue to fly on the Qatari track.” I will try to make a smart race, push when I have to push and we will see how far our rhythm takes us. I’m looking forward to a good race tomorrow & rdquor; assured the Spanish.

Jorge Martín fought with Mir in the races of Moto3 and after pole position, the current world champion recalled with a laugh that “In Moto3 he usually got pole and I won the races. He knew he was fast on one lap and he’s doing a great job & rdquor ;, although he also wanted to take the opportunity to congratulate the rookie for his great work: “He’s a very very fast guy on one lap, I knew he would be very good at pole positions, especially with the Ducati. I congratulate you “Mir clarified.

After his excellent result in the past world championship, Mir sees himself as a clear candidate to fight for the victories: “I think my pace is quite good and we have seen an improvement in terms of one lap performance. We have done a fairly solid qualifying and I look ready to fight. I think that, normally, in the race we work. I feel like it. & rdquor; Even so, Mir knows that he has great rivals that he cannot stop paying attention to: “I see that Zarco and Viñales are strong, Pecco will also be there. I don’t know, I see the top ten with something more than the rest and, among these people, we will have to play the ballots in the last round. Whoever manages the tires better will win the race& rdquor; assured the Mallorcan.

Joan Mir also wanted to talk about the disastrous result of Valentino rossi after taking one of the worst results of his career in qualifying: “Valentino is not to be crushedOn a Saturday all the stars line up and he makes you a front row, and if he did it, it means that he is not old, he works. Mir made it clear that Dottore should not be underestimated after his long career in MotoGP: “We have to be clear about who he is, he is having a hard time, yes, but you have to look at the times that are very tight. He has had a certain problem, being the 21st is not his position, we all know it, you don’t have to crush him. You have to let it run its course. In the previous one, he was one of the only ones that rolled in 55 in the last laps and if you’re old, you don’t do that & rdquor; concluded the world champion.