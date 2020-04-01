“That hospital will not be exclusive to Covid, it will have normal care,” clarifies the state secretary of Health.

By Estrella Pedroza

In the middle of the contingency for Covid-19, residents of the municipality of Axochiapan They oppose the general hospital “Dr. Angel Ventura Neri“, Which belongs to that area, be empowered to care for patients with coronavirus and threaten to “burn it”.

The above, after health authorities announced that said hospital would be available “100 percent” along with some areas of two other hospitals to deal with this contingency.

The news worried the population, so they decided to face the directors of the hospital, located on Prolongacion Zaragoza street, on the corner with Francisco Cazales of the Progreso neighborhood.

“We are not interested in them bringing anyone, and if they are going to spoil things, then do what they want but they will not bring (infected) people because then there will be anger … We burned it, huh!“Said one of the inhabitants in front of medical personnel, as can be seen in a video that circulates on social networks.

The claim was followed by other comments made by different people:

“Listen carefully: we burn it!”, “We burn the fucking hospital and there is no hospital”, “I’ll take care of burning it”, “we throw Molotov bombs at it and let’s see if they don’t come off” and “this hospital will no longer serve us”.

The non-conformists argue that the hospital normally does not have the capacity to attend to the population and has a shortage of medications.

Axochipan is one of the municipalities where the population, on different occasions, has taken justice into its own hands with attempted lynching or consummate lynching (as occurred in early April 2017 with a man who allegedly attempted to kidnap an inhabitant).

Hospital retraining

On March 29, during the press conference led by Marco Antonio Cantú Cuevas, Health Secretary at the entity, the progress of the pandemic was announced and the hospital restructuring program was announced, which seeks to guarantee care to patients infected by the virus.

Mario Balbuena Basurto, deputy director of Morelos Health Services Hospitals (SSM), according to instructions from the health secretary, explained that of the 464 beds in the state hospital network, 143 will be destined for the care of respiratory diseases, including Covid19 , with 123 fans.

And he explained that this number of beds will be distributed in three hospitals.

One of them is the General Hospital Parres “Doctor Parres” of Cuernavaca, only on the first floor and the obstetric area (delivery care) that give a total of 56 beds to serve jurisdiction 1 (which is made up of the hospitals of Cuernavaca , Temixco and Tetecala).

The obstetric area service that will be transferred to the Temixco Hospital “ENF. María De La Luz Delgado Morales ”and in case of having a pregnant woman she is infected by Covid-19, she will be treated at Parres.

While at the General Hospital of Jojutla “Dr. Ernesto Meana San Román ”23 beds will be enabled to attend the respiratory pathology of jurisdiction 2 (which includes the hospitals of Puente de Ixtla and Jojutla) and due to their capacity they will be able to attend the rest of the services with the support of the Puente de Ixtla hospital .

Meanwhile in the General Hospital of Axochiapan “Dr. Ángel Ventura Neri ” will be “100 percent”; This hospital corresponds to the jurisdiction (Axochiapan, Ocutuco and Cuautla).

The latter was affected during the earthquake of September 19, 2017, so it was rebuilt and equipped and is in condition to provide this service.

The announcement can be viewed in the following transmission, from minute nine to minute 15: https://es-la.facebook.com/GobiernoEstadodeMorelos/videos/212119030019301/.

Response to nonconformity

Marco Antonio Cantu Cuevas, head of the Ministry of Health, retracted the information they disclosed about the reconversion and said that it was false that the hospital “Dr. Ángel Ventura Neri ”was intended to address only that condition.

“Axochiapan is a problem that is generated by false information, which is what happens with Axochiapan. All hospitals, everyone, will understand Covid19 patients, we cannot just say that one is going to attend, in this one (…) there is some wrong information that was misrepresented and the community with that wrong knowledge had a manifestation in the hospital, ”he said.

He explained that the hospital will continue to work “normally” but said that “if in the future we had to make a strategy like the one we presented last Sunday, well they are strategies for the entire state, it is not exclusive to Axochiapan, but at this time, people don’t have to be alarmed, we are not going to send people who require care where they cannot be served (…) This hospital will not be exclusive to Covid, it will have normal care ”.

The state official reflected: “What are the people of Axochiapan going to do? So they themselves do not want to see their hospital, it is not for other communities, it is for them, for all the people in the area. ”

He revealed that even a regional strategy is being planned so that among the peripheral states they support each other in order to make the number of beds more efficient.